US Nuclear’s Client Rolls-Royce to Build 16 Advanced Small Modular Reactors, Plus E.U. Declares Nuclear is Green

LOS ANGELES, CA, July 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire – US Nuclear Corp. (OTC-QB: UCLE) client Rolls-Royce recently announced that their new nuclear reactor is a Small Modular Reactor (SMR) and that they have shortlisted six sites to build a new factory for manufacturing up to 16 of these new SMRs in an effort to secure a stable energy supply and quickly hit net-zero targets. Furthermore, on July 6, 2022, European Union lawmakers voted to declare nuclear power as “green investments” thereby opening the door to hundreds of billions of dollars in funding and subsidies and significantly boosting their nuclear sector in the EU and other countries as well. Production of Rolls-Royce’s SMRs and boosting the E.U. nuclear sector will drive additional revenue to US Nuclear, which has an established sales history and is well positioned to capture radiation monitoring packages in these markets, including drone surveillance, tritium, air, water, and stack monitors.

Rolls-Royce’s strategy of factory production for its SMRs brings a number of important advantages in cost, safety, and speed of production. Conventional nuclear plants are each custom designed and built at greater expense and may not benefit from modern production advances that allow other industries to perfect their products over time.

These SMRs are expected to cost about $2 billion dollars each, which are less expensive than traditional nuclear power plants due to their small size and factory production. The SMRs are fission based and will thereby still require up to $10 million worth of radiation monitors each, to ensure the safe operation of the reactor, as well as the safety of on-site personnel and the nearby public from radioactive fission products. These monitors will include gamma area monitors, continuous air monitors, stack monitors, and tritium monitors, all of which are specialties of US Nuclear. US Nuclear’s subsidiary, Overhoff Technology, has regularly provided tritium monitoring instrumentation to the UK/EU government and the nuclear industry for quite some time and is on Rolls-Royce’s equipment vendor list as a provider for tritium monitoring equipment to its network of nuclear power plants and reactors.

Nuclear power and nuclear navy enthusiasts may know that Rolls-Royce has been producing nuclear reactors for the British nuclear submarine and surface craft fleet and other uses since 1965.

