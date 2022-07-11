Missouri Health System Signs New Contract for Streamline Health® eValuator™

Not-for-Profit Organization Chooses Automated

Pre-Bill Coding Analysis to Improve Financial Performance

Atlanta, GA, July 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Streamline Health Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: STRM), a leading provider of solutions that enable healthcare providers to proactively address revenue leakage and improve financial performance, today announced it has signed a contract with a three-hospital, Cerner-EHR based health system in Missouri. The system will use eValuator’s automated pre- and post-bill coding analysis technology to help improve revenue integrity and financial performance from their patient care.

Streamline Health is leading an industry movement to enable every hospital in the country to use pre-bill technology to improve financial performance. With eValuator, providers are identifying and addressing coding issues before they contribute to revenue leakage, denied claims and non-compliance exposure. The company combines this new technology with expert auditing services & support to deliver a complete Revenue Integrity Program to its clients. The eValuator program helps users optimize coding and documentation accuracy for every patient encounter prior to billing, substantially improving current financial performance while also assisting in the transition to new payment models.

“Our Midwest client base continues to grow with the addition of this new health system,” stated Tee Green, President and Chief Executive Officer, Streamline Health Solutions. “Optimizing revenue integrity is mission critical for all providers and eValuator will enable a pre-bill strategy that helps improve their financial performance with no additional staffing, which is increasingly important during these challenging times.”

About Streamline Health

Streamline Health Solutions, Inc. (Nasdaq: STRM) enables healthcare organizations to proactively address revenue leakage and improve financial performance. We deliver integrated solutions, technology-enabled services and analytics that drive compliant revenue leading to improved financial performance across the enterprise. For more information, visit www.streamlinehealth.net

To Learn More

Media

David Kosloski

Senior Director, Marketing & Communications

651.308.1395

david.kosloski@streamlinehealth.net

Investors

Jacob Goldberger

Director, Investor Relations and FP&A

303.887.9625

jacob.goldberger@streamlinehealth.net