Combi Cooler Market to Exceed US$ 332.3 Mn by 2032 Amid Rising Demand from the OIL & Gas Sector Worldwide | Future Market Insights, Inc.

NEWARK, Del, July 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Over the forecast period of 2022-2032, sales in the global combi cooler market is projected to grow at a value CAGR of 3.7%, to reach a valuation of over US$ 332.3 Mn by 2032.



The combi cooler market is predicted to grow in response to rising demand from end-use industries such as the oil & gas, chemical, energy & transmission, automotive & aerospace, and heavy machinery manufacturing.

Many of the world's top factories use screw compressors as an energy source. In the oil & gas, pharmaceutical, food & beverage, and automotive industries, screw compressors are widely used, which allows manufacturers to mass produce complex products and machinery at a faster rate. Thus, the market for combi coolers is expanding as a result of the rising demand for screw compressors.

The use of a combi cooler eliminates the need for large, costly, and difficult-to-install condenser units. Additionally, combi coolers are in high demand since they require less installation effort indoors and outside.

"Increasing need for sustainable and economical solutions for heat exchangers within various end-use sectors such as the heavy machinery industry and energy & transmission are creating opportunities for growth in the market,” says an FMI analyst.

Key Takeaways:

Based on power, the 250 to 400 Kw combi cooler segment will account for 33.5% of the total market share in 2022.

By material, sales of aluminum combi cooler will hold about 69.3% of the total market share.

In terms of end use, the oil & gas segment will create an absolute dollar opportunity worth US$ 16.7 Mn during the forecast period.

By 2032, Europe is expected to have the largest share in the global market, accounting for around 27% share.

Market Landscape

HAINZL INDUSTRIESYSTEME GmbH, Standard Radiators Pvt. Ltd., HYDAC INTERNATIONAL GmbH, EMMEGI Heat Exchangers Inc., ROTORCOMP VERDICHTER GmbH, G&M Radiator, ACP (Changzhou) Heat Exchanger Co., Ltd., KTR Systems GmbH, EMMEGI GmbH, Oesse Srl, Thermex Ltd, GDM Cooler Manufacturing Ltd, Dolphin Manufacturing LLC, Engendren Corporation, Horizon Enterprise, COMP AIR TREATMENT SYSTEM P. LTD. ,Wuxi Guanyun Heat Exchanger Co.,Ltd., and WUXI XINSHENG HEAT EXCHANGER TECHNOLOGY CO.,LTD are some of the key manufacturers of combi coolers.



Key Segments Covered in Combi Cooler Market Analysis

By Power:

Upto 10 Kw

10 to 50 Kw

50 to 250 Kw

250 to 400 Kw

Above 400 Kw





By Material:

Aluminium

Copper

Brass

Others

By End Use:

Oil and Gas Industry

Chemical Industry

Energy and Transmission

Automotive and Aerospace

Mining and Material

Others Manufacturing Machineries

By Region:

North America

Latin America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia and Pacific

Middle East & Africa

Table of Content

1. Executive Summary

1.1. Global Market Outlook

1.2. Demand Side Trends

1.3. Supply Side Trends

1.4. Analysis and Recommendations

2. Market Overview

2.1. Market Coverage / Taxonomy

2.2. Market Definition / Scope / Limitations

3. Key Market Trends

3.1. Key Trends Impacting the Market

3.2. Product Innovation / Development Trends

4. Key Success Factors

4.1. Product Adoption / Usage Analysis

4.2. Product USPs / Features

4.3. Strategic Promotional Strategies

5. Global Combi Cooler Market Demand Analysis 2017-2021 and Forecast, 2022-2032

5.1. Historical Market Volume (Units) Analysis, 2017-2021

5.2. Current and Future Market Volume (Units) Projections, 2022-2032

5.3. Y-o-Y Growth Trend Analysis

6. Global Combi Cooler Market - Pricing Analysis

6.1. Regional Pricing Analysis By Power

6.2. Global Average Pricing Analysis Benchmark

