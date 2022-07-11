PSYC Provides Update on Psychedelic Spotlight’s Dynamic Q2 Year-over-Year Audience Growth of 708%

LAS VEGAS, NV, July 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PSYC Corporation (OTCPink: PSYC) (“PSYC” or the “Company”), a media leader focused on the emerging psychedelic sector, announced that its flagship platform, Psychedelic Spotlight, surpassed one million Page Views in the month of June.



The accomplishment comes after Psychedelic Spotlight surpassed one million Page Views in the month of May. This is the first time the Company achieved this milestone in consecutive months, and the development supports the management team’s claim to make Psychedelic Spotlight the top-ranking psychedelic news and information platform.

Per the Company, other notable statistics achieved within the month of June, as reported through Google Analytics, were just under 1.2M total Impressions and over 110,000 Organic Visits to the site, which, combined with its ongoing top ranking on Google under the search category “psychedelic news,” reinforces Psychedelic Spotlight’s emergence as a recognized and respected leader for news, information, and unique perspectives within the psychedelic space.

Psychedelic Spotlight’s second quarter (Q2) highlights of 2022, ending June 30, are:

Revenue: $17K+

Page Views: 2.95M

Impressions: 3.58M

Click Thru Rate (CTR): 5.53%

Q2 over Q1 2022 Growth: Page Views 45% | Impressions 14.6% | CTR 30%

Q2 2022 over Q2 2021 Growth: Page Views 708% | Impressions 264% | CTR 65.6%

“Psychedelic Spotlight’s consistent monthly growth and overall performance provides PSYC with a tremendous amount of inspiration and encouragement, particularly as it relates to the fulfillment of our long-standing objective of organically building a formidable leader for news and media within this emerging sector of medicinal psychedelics,” said PSYC CEO David Flores. “We’ve all seen the beating the public markets absorbed throughout the first half of 2022. However, the fact that the past two months (May and June) are our strongest performing months yet is evidence of Psychedelic Spotlight successfully emerging from these challenges stronger than ever — just as the platform turns two years old.”



“Going forward we plan on building revenue drivers not just from the psychedelic sector itself, but also from ancillary sectors like mental health & wellness, nutritional & dietary health, physical health & athletic performance, nootropics, cannabis & CBD, holistic lifestyle, and re-emerging practices from ancient cultures, all of whom need to market to our rapidly expanding audience.”

Psychedelic Spotlight Marketing Director Maria Holyanova added, “We expect 2022 to be a metamorphic year in which Psychedelic Spotlight continues to drive substantial growth across our media and digital pipelines. I’m incredibly proud of our team’s ability to deliver news regarding advancements and regressions of the medicinal psychedelic space in an honest, unbiased fashion. As research and development of novel therapies to treat brain health disorders expands, Psychedelic Spotlight will continue to solidify its position as the number one news source in the psychedelic sector.”

“Keeping the momentum up from the previous quarter, Psychedelic Spotlight is quickly growing beyond the 1M page views per month mark, which naturally extended to an increase in downloads and views across our podcast, social and video content,” said Psychedelic Spotlight Executive Director Swati Sharma of the platform’s progress. “In addition, we’ve managed to secure several top rankings for valuable industry-related keywords through our editorial content, catapulting us to the top of Google News on a consistent basis. Being listed beside media giants such as Forbes, Business Insider, CNN, BBC, GlobalNewsWire, Scientific American, and others is a true indicator of the success we’ll continue to achieve within the psychedelic sector.”

“Psychedelic Spotlight’s growth trends undeniably confirm our team's ability to build, maintain, and grow an organic audience from scratch,” concluded PSYC CFO Craig Schlesinger. “Money began flowing back into the public markets during the second half of Q2, as did demand for Psychedelic Spotlight. Based on last month’s report by Data Bridge Market Research, the U.S. psychedelic drug market alone can reach an estimated $9.8B by 2029 from a robust compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) of 16.8%. Psychedelic Spotlight’s audience growth is currently trending well above that benchmark, and we expect dynamic monetization and revenue growth for the industry’s leading news and multimedia platform to follow. It’s an exciting time for Team PSYC.”

The charts and graphs below are provided by the Company for information purposes only.

About PSYC Corporation (OTCPink: PSYC)



At PSYC Corporation we are integrating media, creativity, and technology to develop and deploy thought-provoking ideas and solutions that are fostering and transforming the approach to some of society’s most pressing matters.

PSYC has expressed its intent and commitment to positioning itself at the forefront of the psychedelic revolution and as a resource center for discovering and understanding the latest research and business opportunities surrounding psychedelic inspired medicines. In conjunction with the FDA’s more open-minded approach to psychedelic medicines, and as several major U.S. cities continue to approve the decriminalization of psilocybin, we believe investors are speculating that the psychedelic boom could be bigger than that of cannabis. PSYC is your source for current investment related news specific to psychedelic medicines and cutting-edge research improving overall health, moving this sector into the mainstream.

We are dedicated to a forward-thinking approach that embraces groundbreaking new technology and innovations and through the vision of business development we intend to continue to evolve into these unchartered territories as the industry leaders of the future.

Forward-Looking Statements Disclaimer:

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by the following words: "anticipate," "believe," "continue," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "ongoing," "plan," "potential," "predict," "project," "should," "will," "would," or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words. Forward-looking statements are not a guarantee of future performance or results and will not necessarily be accurate indications of the times at, or by, which such performance or results will be achieved. Forward-looking statements are based on information available at the time the statements are made and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainty and other factors, including the effect of COVID-19 and the success of the current vaccine distribution, the adverse effect of the Omicron variant, that may cause our results, levels of activity, performance or achievements to be materially different from the information expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements in this press release. This press release should be considered in light of all filings of the Company that are disclosed on the OTC Markets.com website and is not incorporated by reference into such reports.

Disclaimer: PSYC Corporation does not in any way encourage or condone the use, purchase, sale or transfer of any illegal substances, nor do we encourage or condone partaking in any unlawful activities. We support a harm reduction approach for the purpose of education and promoting individual and public safety. If you are choosing to use psychedelic substances, please do so responsibly.

