RYU Apparel, Inc. (OTCQB: RYPPF) secures Blockchain and Capital Markets Expert Thomas Carter as Key Advisor to Identify and Launch Profitable Web3 and Metaverse Opportunities for RYU

Toronto, ON, July 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RYU Apparel Inc. (TSXV: RYU) (OTCQB: RYPPF) (FWB: RYAA) (“RYU” or the “Company”), a cutting edge digital lifestyle brand, and creator of award-winning urban athletic apparel that facilitates human movement, is pleased to announce that it has signed an advisory agreement with Thomas Carter, current CEO of blockchain infrastructure company Total Network Services and Founder/Chairman of leading FinTech company Deal Box , to oversee architecture and deployment of RYU’s Web3 Initiatives as part of the Company’s move into the ever expanding Metaverse for existing and future lines of business.

Thomas Carter has a decorated career as an executive and innovator in action sports with 30+ years’ experience building businesses and investing in athletes. He has helped advise over 500 companies and spent the past six years creating industry leading blockchain technology and services in FinTech and the Internet of Things.

This year, Carter’s company Total Network Services will facilitate the U.S. government’s largest blockchain implementation to date with the U.S. Census Bureau helping secure over 500,000 employee devices using their Universal Communication Identifier (UCID) .

Carter commented, “I am thrilled to join the RYU team at such a pivotal point in their business. I see their best-in-class apparel and lifestyle brand, along with partnerships such as the recently announced NFL Alumni Academy, as perfect opportunities for me to be effective as an advisor in helping them bring their product offerings to the next level.”

Thomas Carter has been identified as an integral piece to RYU’s move into immersive and virtual experiences to help better engage customers in all environments. Additionally, RYU’s CEO Cesare Fazari recently announced that along with RYU’s apparel partnership with the NFL Alumni Academy, he will be providing leadership and business development advisory to NFL players. This initiative will now be supported by Carter’s expertise in Capital Markets and Web3.

Through Carter’s advisory, the Company has outlined plans to engage Rypplzz , creators of the digi-physical landscape, location based messaging application LightPlay . They will be commissioned to create proprietary 2D/3D LightPlay content for use in stores, at pop-up locations and for other marketing purposes for remote engagements with customers, especially brand advocates.

Additionally they will work with RYU to develop and implement a UGC (user generated content) strategy and special activations that build engagement and loyalty among consumers.

RYU sees great potential in working with Rypplzz’s patented Interlife®, the geo-spacial technology that underlies LightPlay, designed to elevate the human experience by connecting people, content, and things to physical space.

CEO Cesare Fazari comments, “At RYU we see it as critical that we engage our customers in new, impactful, and immersive ways and what Rypplzz and Thomas bring to the table is exactly that. Between Thomas’ many years spent dealing in Web3 advancing the blockchain economy and Rypplzz’s ability to bring augmented and virtual experiences to users, we feel unprecedented success is a forgone conclusion. RYU is well positioned to become a market leader in the space, all the while creating immersive and interactive experiences.”

Carter expressed his enthusiasm about this opportunity, “My life’s passion is helping entrepreneurs find their way. Equipping them to have the proper tools and best practices in their arsenal is what I’ve built my career upon. It’s one thing to make businesses succeed, and I’m thankful to say I’ve had many successes, but it’s a completely different thing to help others succeed in their own areas of expertise. I’m excited to work alongside Cesare and bring my knowledge to the table with RYU and their partners.”

About RYU Apparel

RYU Apparel (TSXV: RYU) (OTCQB: RYPPF) (FWB: RYAA), or Respect Your Universe, is an award winning urban athletic apparel and accessories brand engineered for the fitness, performance and lifestyle of the athletic man and woman. Designed without compromise for fit, comfort, and durability, RYU exists to facilitate optimal human performance. For more information, please visit the RYU website at: http://ryu.com

About Total Network Services, Corp:

Total Network Services, Corp (TNS) is a San Diego-based developer of simple, safe and secure blockchain-focused products and services designed to help the world transition into the blockchain economy. TNS’s innovations span across industry boundaries — from FinTech to Telecom security —all supported by its network infrastructure. TNS’s mission is to improve legacy solutions by infusing new levels of verification into the next internet evolution. To learn more about TNS visit https://tnscorp.io/

About Rypplzz, Inc.

Rypplzz /rip·uhlz/ has developed a patented spatial computing system called Interlife® that integrates the digital and physical world by enabling digital files to exist in precise coordinates of physical space. Interlife® was designed to elevate the human experience by connecting people, content and things to physical space and providing enhanced connectivity. To learn more about Rypplzz visit https://rypplzz.com/ To learn more about Rypplzz's geo messenger app LightPlay, which allows you to deploy and discover location based messages anywhere visit https://www.lightplay.app/

Forward Looking Statements Disclaimer

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange Inc. nor its Regulation Service Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange Inc.) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release.

This news release contains forward-looking information that involves various risks and uncertainties regarding future events. Such forward-looking information can include without limitation statements based on current expectations involving a number of risks and uncertainties and are not guarantees of future performance of RYU, such as statements that: RYU will sell products or receive media exposure as a result sponsoring the NFL Alumni Academy. There are numerous risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results and RYU’s plans and objectives to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking information, including: (i) adverse market conditions resulting in the inability of RYU to raise necessary financing required to enter and make payments under the proposed definitive agreements; (ii) the inability of RYU to obtain any necessary approvals in respect of the proposed agreements, including approvals necessary for the issuance of the RSU’s; and (iii) inability to restructure and transform its business as required. Actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such information. These and all subsequent written and oral forward-looking statements are based on estimates and opinions of management on the dates they are made and are expressly qualified in their entirety by this notice. Except as required by law, RYU does not intend to update these forward-looking statements.

