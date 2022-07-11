Minim Announces Two Internal Promotions

MANCHESTER, NH, July 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Minim , Inc. (NASDAQ: MINM), the creator of intelligent WiFi software and Motorola home networking products under an exclusive global brand license, is proud to announce the promotion of Cristina Martinho to VP, Marketing and Jeff Rodning, VP, Retail Sales.



Cristina Martinho is being promoted to VP, Marketing from VP, Performance Marketing. In the expanded role, Ms. Martinho will now oversee all of the company’s public relations, marketing and digital sales efforts.



Cristina joined Minim with 18+ years of experience in executive roles at L’Oreal, Coty, and Palladio Beauty building market leading distribution models. She Received a Bachelor’s Degree in Business Marketing and International Business from Northeastern University, and a Master’s in Business Administration and a Certification in Luxury Marketing from Florida International University.



“Since joining the company more than 18 months ago, Cristina has demonstrated excellence in every initiative she has led - including driving Amazon sales growth of 46% and successfully overseeing the launch of several new products,” said Minim CEO Graham Chynoweth. “We are thrilled to have her expand her impact on the business by taking on this broader role,” he continued.



“I am excited at the opportunity to have a bigger impact on shaping our story and driving growth at Minim,” said Martinho. “We are just getting started on our journey to help everyone do more and live better through connectivity.”



Jeff Rodning is being promoted from Director, National Retail Sales, to VP, Retail Sales. In this elevated role, Mr. Rodning will have a broader role in driving sales strategy and new channel development.



Jeff Rodning joined Minim with more than 30 years of retail sales experience, including more than 20 years with Eastman Kodak and Philips Electronics. Throughout his career as a sales leader, Jeff has focused on growing relationships with Best Buy and Target, including during his time at DiSa, Tech21, Bush Industries, Philips Electronics, and Eastman Kodak. Mr. Rodning holds a Bachelor of Science from Minnesota State University.



“Jeff has made an immediate impact on the team since joining the company last year,” said Chynoweth. “His experience and enthusiasm have already helped drive growth with our current retail partners,” he continued.



“I am honored to take on the VP role at Minim,” said Rodning. “The product, team and energy here is palpable and I could not be more excited to play a larger, more strategic role in the company’s growth.”

