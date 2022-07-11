Lumens Trade Access Presents: A Lumens + Louis Poulsen Education Webinar Series

Walnut Creek, CA, July 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lumens, the leading online destination for modern and contemporary design lighting, is pleased to announce a special month-long, CEU-accredited educational webinar series in conjunction with the Lumens Trade Access program. The brand will partner with representatives of Louis Poulsen and Editor-in-Chief of Metropolis magazine, Avi Rajagopal, to present four digital events that will run throughout the month of August in 2022.

“We are thrilled to partner with Louis Poulsen and Metropolis to host this educational series,” says Patricia Kittredge, Sr. VP of Growth and Innovation at Lumens. “These accredited courses will provide in-depth knowledge and a unique perspective on some of today’s most relevant lighting concerns, as well as showcasing some of the lighting pioneers that have and continue to define the industry.”

This weekly educational series will occur each Wednesday in the month of August at 10am PT through Go To Webinar:

August 10, 2022: The Language of Light

Avi Rajagopal of Metropolis magazine will join Christa Green, Regional Sales Manager of Louis Poulsen, and Lumens representatives to discuss the principles of light, distribution and applications in indoor and outdoor spaces, as well as an exploration of how the human eye processes light and how lighting applications apply to human productivity.

August 17, 2022: Humans in the City

Christa Green will return to discuss lighting applications, how lighting solutions create spaces for humans to thrive, and present an exploration of light pollution and its effects on humans.

August 24, 2022: Poul Henningsen Avantgarde

Ghazar Kolian, Marketing and Brand Director for Louis Poulsen North America, will join the event to discuss the life and work of one of the luminaries of Scandinavian lighting design, Poul Henningsen, as well as Henningsen’s theories in lighting and architecture that influenced modern Scandinavian design.

August 31, 2022: Arne Jacobsen 2020

Clifford Rullow, National Sales Director of Louis Poulsen, will discuss the life and work of one of the pioneers of functional design, Arne Jacobsen, and his impact on modern design through his architecture and product design.

“We’re excited to be a part of the Lumens Trade Advantage program and offer our series of CE courses to interior designers, architects, contractors and other trade professionals discussing how good design affects people’s lives and how lighting shapes our surroundings and our daily productivity and health,” says Ghazar Kolian, Marketing and Brand Director at Louis Poulsen North America.

“Metropolis believes that the future of design lies in leveraging technology and creativity for the wellbeing of people and planet,” says Avi Rajagopal, Editor-in-Chief of Metropolis. “We are thrilled to partner with Lumens and Louis Poulsen to bring essential information about the power of lighting to architects and designers to that they have the right tools to shape a better future for us all.”

Committed to serving trade professionals, this educational series is part of the Lumens Trade Advantage program and Lumens Trade Access, which offers exclusive, high-design pieces from global brand icons with access to modifications and specifications that require trade industry expertise, all accessible only through a Lumens Trade Advantage program membership, which is free to all trade professionals. All Lumens + Louis Poulsen Education Webinars are available for a variety of continuing education certifications. Those who wish to attend the Lumens + Louis Poulsen Education Webinar Series can preview and register here.

Lumens | Enlightened by Design

Lumens is North America’s premier destination for modern lighting, furniture and décor, serving trade and contract professionals as well as consumers. We travel the world to source from 350+ global design brands, curating a product assortment that features iconic designs as well as the latest in contemporary interior décor, including exclusive pieces that can’t be found anywhere else. Lumens’ vision to inspire and connect the world with good design has driven the company to be a leader in innovation, delivering a best-in-class customer experience through our website, brand partnerships, editorial content, and team of design experts and ALA-certified product specialists. Founded in the San Francisco Bay Area in 2001 and incorporating the heritage of YLighting, Lumens is part of international group Design Holding. www.lumens.com.

Design Holding, a leading global high-end design group operating a number of legacy brands in the world of luxury furnishings and lighting, with a European cultural heritage. Driven by a purpose of “We design for a beautiful life,” the Group designs for the planet, people and culture. www.designholding.com.

About Louis Poulsen | Design to Shape Light

Founded in 1874, the Danish lighting manufacturer Louis Poulsen creates products that encompass the duality of design and light. Every detail in the design has a purpose. Every design starts and ends with light. Louis Poulsen offers a range of lighting aimed at the commercial and domestic lighting markets, with illumination and solutions for both indoor and outdoor applications. In close partnership with designers, architects, and other talents like Poul Henningsen, Arne Jacobsen, Verner Panton, Vilhelm Lauritzen, Øivind Slaatto, Olafur Eliasson, Oki Sato, and Anne Boysen, Louis Poulsen has established itself as one of the key global suppliers of architectural and decorative lighting and has a global presence with showrooms in Copenhagen, Miami, Oslo, Tokyo, Singapore and Dusseldorf.

Additional information is available at www.louispoulsen.com.