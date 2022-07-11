AvidXchange Launches End-to-End Purchase-to-Pay Integration for Acumatica

CHARLOTTE, N.C., July 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AvidXchange Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: AVDX), a leading provider of accounts payable (AP) automation software and payment solutions for middle market businesses and their suppliers, today announced an application programming interface (API) integration for Acumatica that provides an automated, end-to-end purchase-to-pay (P2P) process via the combined TimberScan Titanium and AvidPay platform. This new offering allows AvidXchange to expand its vertical expertise and technology to customers in Acumatica’s most popular industries including construction, technical, business services, retail and manufacturing, that leverage its leading cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP) software.



Now deeply integrated with Acumatica, the combined platform automates the AP process saving middle market finance professionals costs and time spent on manually matching purchase orders, routing invoices and facilitating vendor payments. Furthermore, these tasks can be managed remotely from the cloud-based platform, reducing the operational costs of managing invoices in a traditional office setting.

“AvidXchange and Core Associates are longtime Acumatica Marketplace partners,” said Christian Lindberg, Vice President of Partner Solutions at Acumatica, Inc. “Expanding the proven TimberScan Titanium solution across all verticals provides Acumatica customers with more choice.”



“We’re thrilled to launch this integration with Acumatica so that now even more finance professionals in the middle market will have access to the industry leading TimberScan Titanium and AvidPay solution,” said Tyler Gill, Vice President of Strategic Partnerships & Alliances at AvidXchange. “Together, we answered our customers’ call to provide a cloud-based, seamless P2P solution and we’re proud of the API integration we delivered.”

“As middle market businesses continue to shift in response to today’s evolving economy, leaders are seeking new technology to strengthen their business operations and the AP process is a great place to start,” said Dan Drees, Chief Growth Officer of AvidXchange. “Employees who impact the bottom line now more than ever should be equipped with integrations and solutions to help them eliminate repetitive, mundane tasks in their daily lives and instead focus on continuity planning and big picture strategies for the business.”

