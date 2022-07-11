CLA Proudly Announces Career Advancements and Compensation Cycle Shifts Four Months Earlier Than Last Year

Charlotte, NC, July 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, CLA (CliftonLarsonAllen LLP), the 8th largest accounting firm in the United States, announced that more than 770 CLA professionals were advanced to a new role, effective July 1. Historically, such advancements were recognized on November 1. The primary timeframe for advancements and compensation was brought forward four months in response to CLA employee feedback and survey results.

“Advancement is more than a title change ― it’s a move forward marked by a role with more responsibility, centered on an individual’s experiences and choices,” said Jen Leary, CEO of CLA. “It’s cause for celebration and congratulations as we express gratitude to each advancee for daring to create a path that continues to bring positive impact to our firm, our clients, and our communities.”

CLA believes the best way to serve its clients and communities is to support its people in building careers that match their personal and professional aspirations. CLA offers its people the opportunity to make choices about their career path, including the industry they serve, the service capabilities they develop, their geography, and more.

“Today’s climate calls for a new kind of leader,” said Nancy Brown, chief culture and engagement officer, CLA. “A leader who is willing to be both personal and professional. A leader who isn’t afraid to bring their heart to work. A leader who is willing to lead with vulnerability as well as competence and technical skill. I encourage this year’s advancees to continue to aspire to this call of leadership.”

Each year CLA makes compensation and advancement decisions through an inclusive and collaborative process. These decisions are made by coaches and leaders who take time to know and help our CLA family members live their inspired careers.

Principal and signing director advancement events will continue to be recognized on November 1 of each year.

2022 marks the fifth consecutive year CLA has ranked number eight in the Accounting Today Top 100 Firms List. Of the overall top 100 firms, CLA placed among the top 25 pacesetters in growth with total 2021 revenue growth in excess of 20%, including 9.9% organic growth.

Learn about careers at CLA.

About CLA

CLA exists to create opportunities for our clients, our people, and our communities through industry-focused wealth advisory, outsourcing, audit, tax, and consulting services. With more than 7,500 people, 121 U.S. locations, and a global vision, we promise to know you and help you. For more information, visit CLAconnect.com. CLA (CliftonLarsonAllen LLP) is an independent network member of CLA Global. See CLAglobal.com/disclaimer. Investment advisory services are offered through CliftonLarsonAllen Wealth Advisors, LLC, an SEC-registered investment advisor.