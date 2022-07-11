A. Duie Pyle Honored as GEODIS’ 2022 Carrier of the Year

WEST CHESTER, Pa., July 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A. Duie Pyle (Pyle), a premier 98-year-old provider of asset and non-asset-based supply chain solutions, today announces it has been named GEODIS’ 2022 Carrier of the Year. This is the second year in a row and fourth time overall that Pyle has been recognized with this award.



GEODIS is a worldwide transport and logistics leader that supports clients in their daily work by helping them overcome their logistical constraints. Judging for the award was based on Pyle’s exceptional scoring in four categories: on-time performance, tender responsiveness, connectivity and claims prevention.

"Delivering quick results and accommodating our customers’ various needs is our top priority," said John Luciani, COO of LTL Solutions at Pyle. "This award affirms the hard work our team puts in daily to ensure we provide excellent results and customer service. The past few years tested the durability of our team, and they truly defied customer expectations with their dedication to providing quality capacity and reliable services. Our customers will always be the most important part of our business, and we are committed to continually improving our services to guarantee customer satisfaction."

This award recognition is the most recent in a string of impressive accomplishments. It comes on the heels of recently being awarded the ATA President’s Trophy – which is the highest safety award available to motor carriers in the U.S. – as well as being named a Regional Carrier of the Year by Transplace, an Uber Freight company.

As a leading transportation and distribution provider, Pyle offers a complete range of integrated supply chain solutions through its LTL, Dedicated, Brokerage, and Warehousing & Distribution services. With an extensive network of assets, advanced shipment tracking capabilities, modern fleet, and dedication to safety and customer service, Pyle consistently provides exceptional service that exceeds customer expectations. The premier provider develops strategies with the future in mind, resulting in a focus and commitment to its business, customers, communities, employees, and the environment. Those efforts are shown through being honored for its diligent efforts to customers across the Northeast.

For more information on A. Duie Pyle’s integrated supply chain solutions and commitment to customer service, visit www.aduiepyle.com.

About A. Duie Pyle

A. Duie Pyle, a family-owned and operated business for more than 98 years, provides a range of integrated transportation and distribution services supported by 27 LTL service centers and 16 warehouses strategically located throughout the Northeast region. Pyle provides a variety of asset and non-asset-based services offering uniquely engineered logistics solutions, including LTL, Dedicated fleet operations, Warehousing & Distribution services through more than 3.5 million square feet of public and contract warehousing space, and specialized services through its Brokerage Solutions.

Media Contact

Matt Greenfield

Uproar PR for A. Duie Pyle

mgreenfield@uproarpr.com