AUDIENCEX and Dstillery Partner to Develop New Audience Intelligence Integrated Solution

MARINA DEL REY, Calif., July 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AUDIENCEX , the leading integrated platform built for omnichannel advertising performance, today announced a new partnership with custom audience solutions company, Dstillery . Through this partnership, Dstillery’s Audience Studio will integrate with the AUDIENCEX platform to provide brands, agencies, and marketers with audience recommendations, audience overlap and rank, and website-level insights.



As a result of this partnership, AUDIENCEX will offer Audience Insights as a complimentary service to clients, providing value, marketing effectiveness, and meeting the strategic needs of middle-market brands and agencies to discover and activate new customers. By bolstering its unified tech stack with Audience Insights, AUDIENCEX is providing users a lens whereby they can see granular audience reach insights across various stages of the customer journey.

"From consumer behavior to buying patterns, managing multiple streams of critical audience intelligence is a key driver of business success for today's brands,” said Jason Wulfsohn, CEO and co-founder at AUDIENCEX. "Giving advertisers an operational structure to convert audience insights is a powerful tool they can use to maintain a competitive edge across market segments. We're excited to partner with Dstillery to deliver leading technology to empower marketers with their omnichannel campaigns and data strategies for middle-market companies.”

AUDIENCEX users can quickly see recommendations for which audiences to activate, so you can spend more time meeting your campaign goals and less time navigating difficult tools. Users can gain relevant, real-time data insight and research into audience composition, leverage insights to produce more relevant messaging, and build new custom audiences based on insights unique to your customers.

"Onboarding first-party and third-party data to explore audiences and behavioral attributes arms advertisers with crucial insights to activate their marketing efforts to prospective customers," said Jay Wardle , President at Dstillery. “AUDIENCEX has robust stack solutions for brands and agencies looking to elevate their future campaigns, and we're looking forward to working together.

This partnership comes on the heels of AUDIENCEX’s large-scale expansion of performance-first campaign technology. AUDIENCEX continues its dynamic evolution as a technology-first performance solution for marketers, and this strategic partnership serves to fortify the company’s results and resolve.

“Performance advertisers, especially in the middle market, are looking for a unified tech stack, built for the challenges of the moment,” said Max Yang, Vice President of Ad Operations at AUDIENCEX. “In partnering with Dstillery, we’re unlocking and maximizing the ability to assess audiences by connecting pre-sales discovery to post-launch results.”

For more information, please visit: https://audiencex.com/.

About AUDIENCEX

AUDIENCEX is the leading integrated platform solution for performance brands and agencies, offering strategic, unbiased, omnichannel access across the full breadth of the ad tech ecosystem. We create value for our clients by moving beyond individualized channel execution and delivering an integrated omnichannel solution, supported by our industry-leading strategy, media buying, analytics and creative teams. We empower performance brands and agencies to effectively target and acquire customers throughout the entire purchase funnel, across channels and across screens. Named one of the fastest-growing companies in America by Deloitte, Inc., The Financial Times and the Los Angeles Business Journal for the past three years, AUDIENCEX is headquartered in Los Angeles and operates in offices throughout North America, including New York, Dallas, Miami, and Seattle. For more information, visit www.audiencex.com or www.admatx.com.

About Dstillery

Dstillery, the custom audience solutions company, empowers brands and agencies to reach their best customers across the programmatic web. Backed by our award-winning data science, Dstillery has earned 16 patents for the AI technology that powers our precise, scalable solutions. Our newest innovation, ID-free Custom AI, is a privacy-by-design behavioral targeting solution that performs on par with cookies — without user tracking. Our ID-based premier product, Custom AI Audiences, is a just-for-your-brand targeting solution that continuously scores hundreds of millions of users to deliver the best audiences for your brand. To learn more, visit us at www.dstillery.com or follow us on LinkedIn .

