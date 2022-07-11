U.S. Payments Forum’s July Meeting Keynote Announced: “Always On” Issuer and Merchant Engagement, by J.P. Morgan

ENGLEWOOD, Colo., July 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fostering understanding and industry-wide collaboration is integral to the U.S. Payments Forum’s mission. With this goal in mind, the Forum is pleased to announce the keynote speaker for its upcoming Summer Virtual Meeting. Payments visionary Matt Bringewatt, executive director of client relations for technology, media and telecommunications at J.P. Morgan, will deliver the address.



The Summer Virtual Meeting will be held from July 19 – 21, 2022. The event will include educational sessions for both members and non-members. The keynote, “Always on: Issuer and Merchant Engagement,” will speak directly to the meeting’s audience of payments leaders, exploring the critical importance of effective, real-time communication between industry stakeholders to influence innovation. Bringewatt will share knowledge gained from more than a decade of optimizing payments experiences across domains and opening acquiring markets through scaled platform enhancements.

“It is wonderful to be invited to speak at the Forum’s meeting. This platform allows payments professionals to share ideas on neutral ground for the betterment of the industry, regardless of their organization’s size and scope,” said Matt Bringewatt. “I look forward to showcasing the value of direct communication between banks, financial institutions and merchants to help attract, grow and protect revenue and build better payment experiences.”

Attendees can also expect to gain a greater understanding of the following payments trends and topics:

New FinTech innovations and the future of payments

Electric Vehicle (EV) open payments at charging stations

PCI DSS 4.0 opportunities and the compliance standard’s positive impacts

Faster payments progress

EMVCo updates to contact and contactless kernels

Stakeholder reports from payment networks, issuers, merchants and acquirers

To access members-only sessions and gain valuable industry insights from the experts, interested organizations, associations, government agencies and individuals are encouraged to join the U.S. Payments Forum. For information on how to join, along with other benefits to membership such as visibility in the industry, networking and contributing to Forum projects, visit the Forum’s membership page.

About the U.S. Payments Forum

The U.S. Payments Forum is a cross-industry body that fosters open dialogue between industry stakeholders to enable efficient, timely and effective implementation of emerging and existing payment technologies through education, guidance and alternative paths to adoption. The Forum is the only non-profit organization whose membership includes the whole payments ecosystem, ensuring that all stakeholders have the opportunity to coordinate, cooperate on and have a voice in the future of the U.S. payments industry.

