Byzantion Raises Nearly $1M in Pre-Seed Funding

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark., July 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Byzantion, a platform providing infrastructure for NFT traders and developers working with NFT data, today announced the close of a nearly $1 million capital raise.

The pre-seed round was led by Hivemind, a thesis-driven crypto fund with a multi-strategy approach to backing web3 founders. Also participating in this pre-seed round were KCRise Fund, Backend Capital, and CryptoSlam, a leading NFT data and analytics platform backed by Animoca Brands, Mark Cuban, and Sound Ventures.

"The rise of NFTs over the past year displayed not only a cultural phenomenon but also gave glimpses into the promising future use cases of this protocol and the technology surrounding it," said co-founder of Byzantion, Joshua Owen. "However, both collectors and developers in the space lack a truly unified cross-chain experience with NFTs. With the capital from this round, we are excited to go out and build an infrastructure and marketplace layer for NFTs that can onboard the next wave of entrants into the space in a more seamless way."

"We believe users will increasingly interact cross-chain and that chains will be abstracted away with user interfaces, allowing seamless transactions between all digital assets with all digital currencies. To accomplish this, not only does a marketplace need to be built for users but the underlying NFT data and infrastructure needs to be unified. Our cross-chain approach will allow us to serve both NFT traders and developers working with NFT data," said Daniel Fritsche, co-founder of Byzantion.

"Byzantion tackles two promising fields in web3 at once: NFT infrastructure and the programmability of Bitcoin via STX," said Jake Greenstein, Partner and Head of Infrastructure at Hivemind Capital. "We have been impressed by both the market traction and product progress made by the Byzantion team within a short period of time. We have confidence in the team's ability to execute and bring Byzantion to the next level in the upcoming months."

Preceding this round and the rollout of its cross-chain expansion, Byzantion built the leading NFT infrastructure and trading platform on Stacks, a smart contract layer for Bitcoin. Not only is Byzantion a marketplace geared toward highly analytical traders but also an infrastructure platform serving NFT projects and developers in the space. Byzantion recently began its cross-chain approach, expanding to the NEAR protocol with NFT developer tooling and trading tools to follow.

The proceeds from this round will help Byzantion continue to expand its NFT platform offering cross-chain to unify the NFT landscape for both traders and developers.

About Byzantion

Byzantion is an NFT platform for traders and developers. Byzantion provides a number of tools on its user interface that create a unified and complete trading platform for high volume collectors. Byzantion also provides APIs and community tooling for NFT projects and developers giving builders a structured source of truth directly from the chain built specifically for NFTs, enabling them to go to market much more quickly.

