10Web Launches an End-to-End Website Optimization Service for WordPress

NEWARK, Del., July 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 10Web, a startup that automates website hosting, PageSpeed and website building with AI, just launched its new service - the 10Web Booster, which lets users optimize their websites on any hosting for 90+ PageSpeed scores with complete frontend and backend optimization.

"The website optimization, indicated by metrics like PageSpeed score is something that all site owners and professionals developing websites should care about. From our experience, I can tell that optimizing websites without breaking interfaces is hard work. Thanks to automation and hard efforts of our engineers it is possible now to optimize both the frontend and backend automatically. We made our 10Web Booster service available for free. And the good thing is that it works with all hostings," states 10Web's CEO Tigran Nazaryan.

10Web's solutions to these problems:

Better PageSpeed score. 10Web Booster will automatically get any website in the top 1% of world's fastest websites, enhancing the visitors' user experience, SEO, engagement and conversion rates. By combining frontend optimization with backend optimization the website will have a significant increase in PageSpeed score and pass Core Web Vitals.

Frontend Optimization: With 10Web Booster, anyone can optimize the frontend speed of their homepage + 5 inner pages completely free of charge, while caching is available for the entire website. Alternatively, users can choose to optimize all pages & images of their websites, customize optimization modes for individual pages, access to 24/7 live chat support with 10Web Booster Pro.

Backend Optimization: Thanks to fast hosting infrastructure, 10Web provides users with A-Z performance optimization. With 10Web Booster Pro users will get Google Cloud Partner hosting, WordPress performance boost, server performance acceleration, up-to-date PHP & MySQL versions, 99.9% uptime guarantee and much more.

