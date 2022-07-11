SharpLink Gaming CEO Rob Phythian Invited to Speak at SBC Summit North America 2022 This Week at the Meadowlands

MINNEAPOLIS, July 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SharpLink Gaming Ltd. (Nasdaq:SBET) (“SharpLink” or the “Company”), a pioneer of targeted, data-driven user engagement and conversion solutions for the U.S. sports betting and iGaming industries, today announced that SharpLink CEO Rob Phythian will join other leading industry experts and influencers on a featured panel at the SBC Summit North America 2022 to be held this week at the Meadowlands Exposition Center in New Jersey.



SBC Summit North America is the leading conference and trade show dedicated to the high growth online betting and gaming industry in the United States and Canada. Taking place in New Jersey, home to one of the largest sports betting and iGaming markets in North America, the third edition of the event will again see executives from every major operator in the region gather to exchange ideas about emerging opportunities and how to handle the inevitable growing pains that will accompany the industry’s expansion. The audience can look forward to a speaker lineup packed with members of the leadership teams of those operators, together with product and technology specialists, representatives of tribal and commercial casinos, investors, regulators, legal experts, professional sports leagues and teams and marketing strategists.

DETAILS AT A GLANCE:

WHAT: Panel discussion, titled “Teams and Leagues – Improving Fan Engagement” WHO: Rob Phythian, Co-Founder and CEO, SharpLink Gaming Ltd.

Eric Pettigrew, Vice President Government Relations and Outreach, Seattle Kraken Hockey

Bryan Bennett, COO, Betfred USA Sports

Joseph Solosky, Managing Director of Sports Betting, NASCAR

Moderator: Robert Davidman, Partner, Slapshot Media WHEN: Thursday, July 14, 2022 | 2:20 PM ET - 3:00 PM ET

About SharpLink Gaming Ltd.

Founded in 2019 and based in Minneapolis, Minnesota, SharpLink is a leading online technology company that connects sports fans, leagues and sports websites to relevant and timely sports betting and iGaming content. SharpLink uses proprietary, intelligent, online conversion technology to convert sports fans into sports bettors for licensed, online sportsbook operators. SharpLink's intelligent C4 Sports Betting Conversion technology delivers and determines the best sportsbook betting offers and experience for each identified user. Using sophisticated, behavioral modeling and tracking technologies, and by analyzing user's past and present behaviors, we serve sports fans with personalized betting offers specifically tied to each fan's favorite sports, teams and players. Additionally, SharpLink specializes in helping sports media companies develop strategies, products and innovative solutions to drive deep customer engagement with highly interactive sports games and mobile applications. SharpLink is run by industry veterans with several successful exits in the sports gaming and iGaming sectors. For more information, please visit the SharpLink website at www.sharplink.com .

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements that are subject to various risks and uncertainties. Such statements include statements regarding the anticipated timing of closing the sale of the securities described in this press release, the anticipated use of the net proceeds resulting from this offering, the expected growth in the online betting industry, the Company’s ability to grow its business, the potential benefits of the Company’s products, services and technologies and other statements that are not historical facts, including statements which may be accompanied by the words “intends,” “may,” “will,” “plans,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “projects,” “predicts,” “estimates,” “aims,” “believes,” “hopes,” “potential” or similar words. Actual results could differ materially from those described in these forward-looking statements due to certain factors, including without limitation, the Company's ability to achieve profitable operations, government regulation of online betting, customer acceptance of new products and services, the effects of the spread of Coronavirus (COVID-19) and future measures taken by authorities in the countries in which we operate on our operations, the demand for our products and our customers' economic condition, the impact of competitive products and pricing, the lengthy sales cycle, proprietary rights of the Company and its competitors, general economic conditions and other risk factors detailed in the Company's annual report and other filings with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company does not undertake any responsibility to update the forward-looking statements in this release.

CONTACT INFORMATION:

SHARPLINK INVESTOR RELATIONS :

SharpLink Gaming Ltd.

Dodi Handy, Director of Communications

Phone: 407-960-4636

Email: ir@sharplink.com

SHARPLINK MEDIA RELATIONS:

Hot Paper Lantern

Michael Adorno, Vice President, Communications

Phone: 212-931-6143

Email: madorno@hotpaperlantern.com