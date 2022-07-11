Popular YouTube Show and Podcast All Home Care Matters Lands Partnership with Saltbox TV

Livonia, July 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- All Home Care Matters, a popular YouTube show and podcast with more than 8.7 million views on YouTube and over 100,000 downloads and 300,000 uniques per month across platforms, recently announced a partnership with the widely successful streaming service Saltbox TV. The show will be a part of Saltbox TV’s platform, dedicated to connecting older adults with diverse, informative, and engaging programming.

All Home Care Matters was created in May 2020 by it’s host Lance Slatton, who has worked in the home care and healthcare industry for over a decade. As the pandemic was just beginning and people in his community started coming to him when they were suddenly left to care for aging family members with little resources and know-how, Slatton started the show as a resource. Two years later, he has more than 8.7 million views on YouTube, and speaks with leading experts on subjects such as dementia, cancer, and caregiving.

Now, All Home Care Matters is available on Saltbox TV, to +5,000 seniors living in communities and to older adults living at home nationwide. The platform is accessible via its website, Roku, Fire TV, and through our senior-focused technology partners including IN2L, Idependa, Sirona TV, and more.

“It’s always tremendous to find a company like All Home Care Matters whose sole mission, like Saltbox TV's, is to enhance and better the lives of older adults and their caregivers. We’re incredibly proud to partner with All Home Care Matters.” says co-founder and CEO of Saltbox TV Jerry Goehring.

“We are honored to be a part of the Saltbox TV community,” said Lance A. Slatton, founder of All Home Care Matters. “We strive to be a resource to families across the country caring for their loved ones, and our hope is to bring education and resources to those in this incredible network.”

For more information, visit https://allhomecarematters.com.

About All Home Care Matters

All Home Care Matters is a podcast and YouTube show devoted to discussing all things home care. There are featured guests, resources, tips, and discussions on important age-related topics to help families as they navigate long-term care matters.

About Saltbox TV

Saltbox TV is co-founded by husband & wife duo; TONY & GRAMMY Nominated Broadway/West End Producer, Jerry Goehring, and Patty Carver, national performer/writer. Saltbox TV will focus on creating originals featuring older renowned artists to attract an intergenerational audience via a mainstream, multi-platform approach. The streaming platform is dedicated to connecting older adults with diverse, informative, and engaging programs. Saltbox TV’s user-friendly technology allows older adults nationwide to enjoy free and unlimited access to a robust selection of content. The company has become the trusted voice for entertainment in the aging & longevity industry.





