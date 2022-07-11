Celebrity and Michelin-Starred Chefs Sign on for The Palm Beaches Restaurant Month

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., July 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Palm Beaches Restaurant Month, Aug. 1-31, will "serve up" more than meals and great deals at over 130 participating restaurants this year. The expanded culinary celebration will kick off with a Friends of James Beard Foundation Benefit on Aug. 2 at PGA National Resort, showcasing the talent of two of the county's celebrity chefs and James Beard Award semifinalists, Chef Jeremy Ford and Chef Lindsay Autry. Discover The Palm Beaches, the tourism marketing organization for Palm Beach County, is also bringing the festivities on the road, with a custom retro airstream trailer set to pop up at several hotspots throughout the destination and in regional drive markets, like Miami.

"It's exciting to see how participation in this event has expanded from Restaurant Week last year as we showcase the thriving dining scene once again," said Jorge Pesquera, CEO of Discover The Palm Beaches. "We invite locals and visitors to take advantage of The Palm Beaches Restaurant Month's deals, discounts and prix fixe menus and dine at your favorite restaurants, or establishments you’ve been waiting to try, throughout our 39 towns and cities that comprise Palm Beach County."

The Palm Beaches' culinary scene has something for every palate and price point. During The Palm Beaches Restaurant Month, foodies can savor everything from fresh seafood at a casual waterfront restaurant or choose from the many fine-dining steakhouses and authentic fare representative of the community’s diversity. Those looking for a one-of-a-kind dining experience can purchase tickets now for the Palm Beaches Restaurant Month Friends of James Beard Benefit at PGA National Resort. For one night only, attendees will experience a sumptuous evening with a cocktail hour, a multi-course meal, and dessert prepared by Chef Jeremy Ford and Chef Lindsay Autry. Chef Jeremy Ford, known for his win on Bravo's Top Chef season 13, is executive chef and partner at The Butcher's Club at PGA National Resort. He recently received a Michelin Star and James Beard Award nomination for his work at his Miami restaurant, Stubborn Seed. Chef Lindsay Autry was a finalist on Bravo's Top Chef and a three-time James Beard Award nominee for "Best Chef: South" at her beloved eatery, The Regional, and has now opened her newest outpost, Honeybelle at PGA National Resort.

Pesquera adds, "We're looking forward to highlighting two of our celebrity chefs, who have earned prestigious accolades, during this special event, all for a great cause. All the proceeds will support The Friends of James Beard Foundation as well as Feeding South Florida. Bon Appetit!"

New for 2022 during The Palm Beaches Restaurant Month and available starting July 25 is a mobile-friendly passport and vacation giveaway. Diners can visit PalmBeachesDining.com to sign up for the FREE digital passport to access all the great savings throughout Palm Beach County during The Palm Beaches Restaurant Month. As a bonus, consumers dining at participating locations during the month-long promotion can geo-check in via the passport. If a diner visits four or more locations during August, they receive an automatic entry into The Palm Beaches Restaurant Month Vacation Giveaway. On September 1, 2022, two grand prize winners will receive a fantastic vacation package in The Palm Beaches which includes a stay at the Hilton West Palm Beach, a sunset catamaran tour courtesy of Visit Palm Beach and a gift certificate to dine at Proper Grit, a contemporary southern-inspired chophouse.

In addition to specialty culinary offerings, specialty cocktails will also be available to display the talent of the destination's mixologists. Those looking to enjoy a lively libation while dining are encouraged to order the Palm Beach Breeze, the official cocktail of The Palm Beaches Restaurant Month, designed by Goslings Rum, the exclusive spirits sponsor and available at several dining locations. Also, Discover The Palm Beaches will roll out a custom Palm Beaches-themed mobile airstream trailer, which will pop up at several South Florida locations. Individuals passing by can visit the airstream to enjoy photo ops, menu sampling, make dining reservations, and win gift cards and prizes.

Several other food-focused events will be held throughout the county in conjunction with The Palm Beaches Restaurant Month, including Bon Appetit Boca, Flavor Palm Beach, and Downtown Delray Beach Restaurant Month.

For more information and updates leading up to The Palm Beaches Restaurant Month, visit the official website, PalmBeachesDining.com. Visitors can browse participating restaurants and menus, and filter by cuisine type. Reservations are strongly encouraged.

Restaurant-goers are encouraged to use #PalmBeachesDining and #ThePalmBeaches.

The Palm Beaches Restaurant Month participating restaurants include:

North County

AquaGrille – Jupiter

Beacon – Jupiter Beach

Calaveras Cantina – Jupiter

Cactus Gille & Tequila Bar – Palm Beach Gardens

Cafe Chardonnay – Palm Beach Gardens

Casa Cana – Jupiter

Coolinary – Palm Beach Gardens

Honeybelle at PGA National – Palm Beach Gardens

Ke’e Grill – Juno

Lucky Shuck – Jupiter Beach

Mana Greek Fushion – Jupiter

Melting Pot – Palm Beach Gardens

Nick & Johnny’s Osteria – Juno Beach

Nothing Bundt Cakes – Palm Beach Gardens

Plant Based Mafia – Palm Beach Gardens

Prezzo Italian Restaurant & Bar – Palm Beach Gardens

RemBar – Jupiter

Rocco's Tacos & Tequila Bar – Palm Beach Gardens

Salute Market – Palm Beach Gardens

Seasons 52 – Palm Beach Gardens

Stadium Grill – Jupiter Beach

Stage PGA – Palm Beach Gardens

The Bistro – Jupiter

The Butcher's Club at PGA National Resort – Palm Beach Gardens

The Great Greek Meditterranean Grill – Palm Beach Gardens

Tommy Bahama – Jupiter

TooJay's – Jupiter Beach

Voodoo Bayou – Palm Beach Gardens



Central County

Alchemy Juice Co – Market – West Palm Beach

Almond Restaurant – Palm Beach

Ambassador Grill (Hotel) – Palm Beach

Avocado Grill – West Palm Beach

Banter Restaurant (Hilton WPB) – West Palm Beach

Blue Mountain Coffee House – West Palm Beach

Brandon's (Tideline) – Palm Beach

Breeze Ocean Kitchen – Manalapan

Cafe Boulud Palm Beach – Palm Beach

Cafe Centro – West Palm Beach

Celis – West Palm Beach

Dixie Grill & Brewery – West Palm Beach

Dr. Limon – West Palm Beach

Drive Shack – West Palm Beach

Echo – Palm Beach

El Camino – West Palm Beach

Fern Street Wine Bar & Kitchen – West Palm Beach

Florie’s by Mauro Colagreco – Palm Beach

Galley – West Palm Beach

Grato – West Palm Beach

Happylicious – West Palm Beach

Henry's Palm Beach – Palm Beach

Kapow Noodle Bar – West Palm Beach

La Goulue Palm Beach – Palm Beach

Lemongrass Asian Bistro – Wellington

Leopard Lounge/The Chesterfield Hotel – Palm Beach

Lynora's – West Palm Beach

Manor – West Palm Beach

Mizu (Tideline) – Palm Beach

Oil’s Fashion Cuisine – Wellington

Old Key Lime House – Lantana

Paddock Restaurant at PBKC – West Palm Beach

PB Catch – Palm Beach

Pistache – West Palm Beach

Planta – West Palm Beach

Polpo Palm Beach at Eau Palm Beach – Manalapan

Proper Grit at The Ben – West Palm Beach

Rocco's Tacos & Tequila Bar – West Palm Beach

Serenity Tea House – West Palm Beach

Stormhouse Brewing – North Palm Beach

Sweetgreen – West Palm Beach

Table 26 – Palm Beach

The Italian Restaurant at The Breakers – Palm Beach

The Regional – West Palm Beach

The SoSo – West Palm Beach

Tiffin Box – West Palm Beach

Toojay’s – Lake Worth

Toojay’s – Wellington

Toojay’s – West Palm Beach

Treehouse Lounge Bar – West Palm Beach

Tropical Smokehouse – West Palm Beach

West Palm Beach Food Tours – West Palm Beach

South County

Akira Back at The Ray – Delray Beach

Amar Mediterranean Bristro – Delray Beach

Atlantic Grille - The Seagate Hotel – Delray Beach

Avalon Steak & Seafood – Delray Beach

Baciami Italiano & Prime Steakhouse – Boynton Beach

Boca Raton Marriott at Boca Center – Boca Raton

Boomers – Boca Raton

Burt & Max's – Delray Beach

Calaveras Cantina – Boca Raton

Chez Marie French Bistro – Boca Raton

Corvina Seafood Grill – Boca Raton

Crafty Crab – Boynton Beach

DADA – Delray Beach

Deck 84 – Delray Beach

Delray Hideaway – Delray Beach

Drift at Boca Raton Marriot at Boca Center – Boca Raton

Drift at Opal Grand Oceanfront Resort & Spa – Delray Beach

Ember Grill at The Ray – Delray Beach

Ke’e Grill – Boca Raton

Harvest Seasonal Grill & Wine Bar – Delray Beach

Hopportunities – Delray Beach

Josie's Ristorante – Boynton Beach

La Boulangerie Boul-Mich – Boca Raton

Lemongrass Asian Bistro – Boca Raton

Lemongrass Asian Bistro – Boynton Beach

Lemongrass Asian Bistro – Delray Beach

Lionfish Delray Beach – Delray Beach

Mariposa at Neiman Marcus – Boca Raton

Max's Grill – Boca Raton

Meso Beach House – Delray Beach

Nordstrom Bazille – Boca Raton

Nothing Bundt Cakes – Boca Raton

Oli's Fashion Cuisine – Boca Raton

Pagoda Kitchen – Delray Beach

Pavilion Grille – Boca Raton

Petrossian Rendezvous at Bloomingdales – Boca Raton

Prezzo Italian Restaurant & Bar – Boca Raton

Ramen Lab Eatery – Boca Raton

Ramen Lab Eatery – Delray Beach

Souvlaki Gr – Boynton Beach

The Falcon – Delray Beach

The Office Delray – Delray Beach

Throw Social – Delray Beach

TooJay's – Boca Raton & West Boca Raton

TooJay's – Boynton Beach

True Food Kitchen – Boca Raton

York - Park Place – Boca Raton

About Discover The Palm Beaches

Discover The Palm Beaches is the official 501(c)(6) not-for-profit, accredited tourism marketing organization that promotes the collection of 39 cities and towns commonly referred to as The Palm Beaches, which spans more than 2,300 square miles and boasts 47 miles of pristine beaches from Highland Beach and Boca Raton to Jupiter and Tequesta. Tasked with growing visitation and the local tourism economy, the organization works year-round to bring travelers from around the state, country and globe to visit Palm Beach County. The Palm Beaches’ have a rich history in hospitality as America’s First Resort Destination® and tourism is among Palm Beach County’s major industries, generating $7.8 billion in economic impact during 2021.

The Palm Beaches are home to more than 18,400 hotel rooms and feature more than 100 family-friendly attractions, an abundance of world-class luxury, award-winning restaurants, and 125 miles of peaceful waterways for on- or in-the-water activities, including 160 artificial reefs that line the Atlantic Ocean’s Gulf Stream current. 160 golf courses have earned it the moniker of Florida’s Golf Capital®, as well as The Cultural Capital of Florida® due to its thriving entertainment scene of more than 200 art and culture organizations. Situated along I-95, The Palm Beaches are accessible via Palm Beach International Airport (PBI), which offers more than 200 daily nonstop flights across the United States and seasonal lift to/from Canada. The Palm Beaches are also conveniently located within driving distance of Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood and Miami International airports.



For more information about The Palm Beaches, visit www.ThePalmBeaches.com or on social media (Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube, LinkedIn and TikTok). Visitors and residents can take advantage of county-wide deals via The Palm Beaches Savings Pass. They can also tune in to The Palm Beaches TV for 24/7 streaming content of the destination’s hotels, attractions, restaurants and experiences.