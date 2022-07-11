Celebrity and Michelin-Starred Chefs Sign on for The Palm Beaches Restaurant Month

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., July 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Palm Beaches Restaurant Month, Aug. 1-31, will "serve up" more than meals and great deals at over 130 participating restaurants this year. The expanded culinary celebration will kick off with a Friends of James Beard Foundation Benefit on Aug. 2 at PGA National Resort, showcasing the talent of two of the county's celebrity chefs and James Beard Award semifinalists, Chef Jeremy Ford and Chef Lindsay Autry. Discover The Palm Beaches, the tourism marketing organization for Palm Beach County, is also bringing the festivities on the road, with a custom retro airstream trailer set to pop up at several hotspots throughout the destination and in regional drive markets, like Miami.
"It's exciting to see how participation in this event has expanded from Restaurant Week last year as we showcase the thriving dining scene once again," said Jorge Pesquera, CEO of Discover The Palm Beaches. "We invite locals and visitors to take advantage of The Palm Beaches Restaurant Month's deals, discounts and prix fixe menus and dine at your favorite restaurants, or establishments you’ve been waiting to try, throughout our 39 towns and cities that comprise Palm Beach County."
The Palm Beaches' culinary scene has something for every palate and price point. During The Palm Beaches Restaurant Month, foodies can savor everything from fresh seafood at a casual waterfront restaurant or choose from the many fine-dining steakhouses and authentic fare representative of the community’s diversity. Those looking for a one-of-a-kind dining experience can purchase tickets now for the Palm Beaches Restaurant Month Friends of James Beard Benefit at PGA National Resort. For one night only, attendees will experience a sumptuous evening with a cocktail hour, a multi-course meal, and dessert prepared by Chef Jeremy Ford and Chef Lindsay Autry. Chef Jeremy Ford, known for his win on Bravo's Top Chef season 13, is executive chef and partner at The Butcher's Club at PGA National Resort. He recently received a Michelin Star and James Beard Award nomination for his work at his Miami restaurant, Stubborn Seed. Chef Lindsay Autry was a finalist on Bravo's Top Chef and a three-time James Beard Award nominee for "Best Chef: South" at her beloved eatery, The Regional, and has now opened her newest outpost, Honeybelle at PGA National Resort.
Pesquera adds, "We're looking forward to highlighting two of our celebrity chefs, who have earned prestigious accolades, during this special event, all for a great cause. All the proceeds will support The Friends of James Beard Foundation as well as Feeding South Florida. Bon Appetit!"
New for 2022 during The Palm Beaches Restaurant Month and available starting July 25 is a mobile-friendly passport and vacation giveaway. Diners can visit PalmBeachesDining.com to sign up for the FREE digital passport to access all the great savings throughout Palm Beach County during The Palm Beaches Restaurant Month. As a bonus, consumers dining at participating locations during the month-long promotion can geo-check in via the passport. If a diner visits four or more locations during August, they receive an automatic entry into The Palm Beaches Restaurant Month Vacation Giveaway. On September 1, 2022, two grand prize winners will receive a fantastic vacation package in The Palm Beaches which includes a stay at the Hilton West Palm Beach, a sunset catamaran tour courtesy of Visit Palm Beach and a gift certificate to dine at Proper Grit, a contemporary southern-inspired chophouse.
In addition to specialty culinary offerings, specialty cocktails will also be available to display the talent of the destination's mixologists. Those looking to enjoy a lively libation while dining are encouraged to order the Palm Beach Breeze, the official cocktail of The Palm Beaches Restaurant Month, designed by Goslings Rum, the exclusive spirits sponsor and available at several dining locations. Also, Discover The Palm Beaches will roll out a custom Palm Beaches-themed mobile airstream trailer, which will pop up at several South Florida locations. Individuals passing by can visit the airstream to enjoy photo ops, menu sampling, make dining reservations, and win gift cards and prizes.
Several other food-focused events will be held throughout the county in conjunction with The Palm Beaches Restaurant Month, including Bon Appetit Boca, Flavor Palm Beach, and Downtown Delray Beach Restaurant Month.
For more information and updates leading up to The Palm Beaches Restaurant Month, visit the official website, PalmBeachesDining.com. Visitors can browse participating restaurants and menus, and filter by cuisine type. Tickets are not necessary for the delicious weeks of discounted dining, but reservations are strongly encouraged.
Restaurant-goers are encouraged to follow and tag @PalmBeachesFL on Instagram, Facebook, Twitter and @thepalmbeaches on TikTok and use #PalmBeachesDining and #ThePalmBeaches for possible features, information and giveaway opportunities.
The Palm Beaches Restaurant Month participating restaurants include:
North County
AquaGrille – Jupiter
Beacon – Jupiter Beach
Calaveras Cantina – Jupiter
Cactus Gille & Tequila Bar – Palm Beach Gardens
Cafe Chardonnay – Palm Beach Gardens
Casa Cana – Jupiter
Coolinary – Palm Beach Gardens
Honeybelle at PGA National – Palm Beach Gardens
Ke’e Grill – Juno
Lucky Shuck – Jupiter Beach
Mana Greek Fushion – Jupiter
Melting Pot – Palm Beach Gardens
Nick & Johnny’s Osteria – Juno Beach
Nothing Bundt Cakes – Palm Beach Gardens
Plant Based Mafia – Palm Beach Gardens
Prezzo Italian Restaurant & Bar – Palm Beach Gardens
RemBar – Jupiter
Rocco's Tacos & Tequila Bar – Palm Beach Gardens
Salute Market – Palm Beach Gardens
Seasons 52 – Palm Beach Gardens
Stadium Grill – Jupiter Beach
Stage PGA – Palm Beach Gardens
The Bistro – Jupiter
The Butcher's Club at PGA National Resort – Palm Beach Gardens
The Great Greek Meditterranean Grill – Palm Beach Gardens
Tommy Bahama – Jupiter
TooJay's – Jupiter Beach
Voodoo Bayou – Palm Beach Gardens
Central County
Alchemy Juice Co – Market – West Palm Beach
Almond Restaurant – Palm Beach
Ambassador Grill (Hotel) – Palm Beach
Avocado Grill – West Palm Beach
Banter Restaurant (Hilton WPB) – West Palm Beach
Blue Mountain Coffee House – West Palm Beach
Brandon's (Tideline) – Palm Beach
Breeze Ocean Kitchen – Manalapan
Cafe Boulud Palm Beach – Palm Beach
Cafe Centro – West Palm Beach
Celis – West Palm Beach
Dixie Grill & Brewery – West Palm Beach
Dr. Limon – West Palm Beach
Drive Shack – West Palm Beach
Echo – Palm Beach
El Camino – West Palm Beach
Fern Street Wine Bar & Kitchen – West Palm Beach
Florie’s by Mauro Colagreco – Palm Beach
Galley – West Palm Beach
Grato – West Palm Beach
Happylicious – West Palm Beach
Henry's Palm Beach – Palm Beach
Kapow Noodle Bar – West Palm Beach
La Goulue Palm Beach – Palm Beach
Lemongrass Asian Bistro – Wellington
Leopard Lounge/The Chesterfield Hotel – Palm Beach
Lynora's – West Palm Beach
Manor – West Palm Beach
Mizu (Tideline) – Palm Beach
Oil’s Fashion Cuisine – Wellington
Old Key Lime House – Lantana
Paddock Restaurant at PBKC – West Palm Beach
PB Catch – Palm Beach
Pistache – West Palm Beach
Planta – West Palm Beach
Polpo Palm Beach at Eau Palm Beach – Manalapan
Proper Grit at The Ben – West Palm Beach
Rocco's Tacos & Tequila Bar – West Palm Beach
Serenity Tea House – West Palm Beach
Stormhouse Brewing – North Palm Beach
Sweetgreen – West Palm Beach
Table 26 – Palm Beach
The Italian Restaurant at The Breakers – Palm Beach
The Regional – West Palm Beach
The SoSo – West Palm Beach
Tiffin Box – West Palm Beach
Toojay’s – Lake Worth
Toojay’s – Wellington
Toojay’s – West Palm Beach
Treehouse Lounge Bar – West Palm Beach
Tropical Smokehouse – West Palm Beach
West Palm Beach Food Tours – West Palm Beach
South County
Akira Back at The Ray – Delray Beach
Amar Mediterranean Bristro – Delray Beach
Atlantic Grille - The Seagate Hotel – Delray Beach
Avalon Steak & Seafood – Delray Beach
Baciami Italiano & Prime Steakhouse – Boynton Beach
Boca Raton Marriott at Boca Center – Boca Raton
Boomers – Boca Raton
Burt & Max's – Delray Beach
Calaveras Cantina – Boca Raton
Chez Marie French Bistro – Boca Raton
Corvina Seafood Grill – Boca Raton
Crafty Crab – Boynton Beach
DADA – Delray Beach
Deck 84 – Delray Beach
Delray Hideaway – Delray Beach
Drift at Boca Raton Marriot at Boca Center – Boca Raton
Drift at Opal Grand Oceanfront Resort & Spa – Delray Beach
Ember Grill at The Ray – Delray Beach
Ke’e Grill – Boca Raton
Harvest Seasonal Grill & Wine Bar – Delray Beach
Hopportunities – Delray Beach
Josie's Ristorante – Boynton Beach
La Boulangerie Boul-Mich – Boca Raton
Lemongrass Asian Bistro – Boca Raton
Lemongrass Asian Bistro – Boynton Beach
Lemongrass Asian Bistro – Delray Beach
Lionfish Delray Beach – Delray Beach
Mariposa at Neiman Marcus – Boca Raton
Max's Grill – Boca Raton
Meso Beach House – Delray Beach
Nordstrom Bazille – Boca Raton
Nothing Bundt Cakes – Boca Raton
Oli's Fashion Cuisine – Boca Raton
Pagoda Kitchen – Delray Beach
Pavilion Grille – Boca Raton
Petrossian Rendezvous at Bloomingdales – Boca Raton
Prezzo Italian Restaurant & Bar – Boca Raton
Ramen Lab Eatery – Boca Raton
Ramen Lab Eatery – Delray Beach
Souvlaki Gr – Boynton Beach
The Falcon – Delray Beach
The Office Delray – Delray Beach
Throw Social – Delray Beach
TooJay's – Boca Raton & West Boca Raton
TooJay's – Boynton Beach
True Food Kitchen – Boca Raton
York - Park Place – Boca Raton
Hi-res photos, credited to Discover The Palm Beaches can be downloaded here.
About Discover The Palm Beaches
Discover The Palm Beaches is the official 501(c)(6) not-for-profit, accredited tourism marketing organization that promotes the collection of 39 cities and towns commonly referred to as The Palm Beaches, which spans more than 2,300 square miles and boasts 47 miles of pristine beaches from Highland Beach and Boca Raton to Jupiter and Tequesta. Tasked with growing visitation and the local tourism economy, the organization works year-round to bring travelers from around the state, country and globe to visit Palm Beach County. The Palm Beaches’ have a rich history in hospitality as America’s First Resort Destination® and tourism is among Palm Beach County’s major industries, generating $7.8 billion in economic impact during 2021.
The Palm Beaches are home to more than 18,400 hotel rooms and feature more than 100 family-friendly attractions, an abundance of world-class luxury, award-winning restaurants, and 125 miles of peaceful waterways for on- or in-the-water activities, including 160 artificial reefs that line the Atlantic Ocean’s Gulf Stream current. 160 golf courses have earned it the moniker of Florida’s Golf Capital®, as well as The Cultural Capital of Florida® due to its thriving entertainment scene of more than 200 art and culture organizations. Situated along I-95, The Palm Beaches are accessible via Palm Beach International Airport (PBI), which offers more than 200 daily nonstop flights across the United States and seasonal lift to/from Canada. The Palm Beaches are also conveniently located within driving distance of Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood and Miami International airports.
For more information about The Palm Beaches, visit www.ThePalmBeaches.com or on social media (Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube, LinkedIn and TikTok). Visitors and residents can take advantage of county-wide deals via The Palm Beaches Savings Pass. They can also tune in to The Palm Beaches TV for 24/7 streaming content of the destination’s hotels, attractions, restaurants and experiences.