Warehouse Management System Market Projected to Reach $6.1 billion by 2026

Chicago, July 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to MarketsandMarkets™, the global warehouse management system (WMS) market size is expected to grow from USD 2.8 billion in 2021 to USD 6.1 billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 16.7%. Emerging economies are mainly contributing to the growth of the industry. New manufacturing units are now being set up in developing nations due to the ease of business norms and policies and cheap labor availability. Rising investments in these countries by global multinationals are also a key contributor to the growth of the WMS market.

Ask for PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=41614951



Based on deployment, the on-premise deployment held a larger share of the WMS market in 2020. Benefits offered by on-premise WMS include an increased degree of control over the servers and software installed at the location, enhanced security, and improved performance. On-premise WMS solutions are less dependent on the Internet and can be customized easily. However, a high cost is associated with the implementation of on-premise WMS as operators have to own all the related hardware components, along with the licenses of support software required to power WMS. APAC is a huge potential market as multinational companies have started setting up warehouses in this region. Therefore, there is an increased need for inventory management, which is boosting the growth of the on-premise WMS market.

Key players operating in warehouse management system market include

Manhattan Associates, Inc. (US),



Blue Yonder Group, Inc. (US),



HighJump (US),



Oracle Corporation (US), and



SAP (Germany).



Top 3 Players in Warehouse Management System Market:

Manhattan Associates, Inc.

Manhattan Associates, Inc. develops, sells, and deploys advanced supply chain software solutions worldwide. The company sells its software licenses, services, and hardware products in three regions, namely, the Americas, EMEA, and APAC. Manhattan Associates, Inc. provides its supply chain software and WMS software solutions to various industries, including fashion retail; grocery, food & beverages; manufacturing; medical and pharmaceuticals; retail; wholesale; manufacturing; and third-party logistics.



Blue Yonder Group, Inc.



Panasonic has acquired Blue Yonder Group, Inc. in September 2021. JDA Software changed its name to Blue Yonder Group, Inc. in February 2020. Blue Yonder Group, Inc. is one of the leading providers of end-to-end, integrated retail, multichannel, and supply chain planning and execution solutions. The company’s product offerings are classified under three categories—luminate planning, luminate retail, and luminate logistics. Blue Yonder Group, Inc. offers its solutions under the following product portfolios: luminate planning, luminate logistics, and omnichannel commerce.



HighJump (Körber)



HighJump (Körber) develops advanced supply chain solutions, including a suite of warehouse management, business integration, transportation management, and retail solutions. In August 2017, HighJump was acquired by Körber, which acts as a strategic and financial partner of HighJump. Its software solutions have applications in industries such as automotive and aerospace, food distribution and processing, retail, consumer packaged goods, beverages, craft brewing, health and wellness, third-party logistics, and wineries.

Browse in-depth TOC on “Warehouse Management System Market”

183 - Tables

60 - Figures

258 - Pages



Request Sample Pages: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=41614951



“Warehouse management system market in APAC to grow at the highest CAGR”

APAC is the fastest-growing market for warehouse management systems. The growth of the market in this region can be attributed to the tremendous growth of the e-commerce and manufacturing industries in emerging economies such as China, India, and Indonesia. China is a key contributor to the growth of the WMS market in APAC owing to its huge industrial and manufacturing sector. India is one of the fastest-growing markets for WMS in APAC.

Related Report:



Automated Guided Vehicle Market by Type (Tow Vehicles, Unit Load Carriers, Forklift Trucks, Assembly Line Vehicles, Pallet Trucks), Navigation Technology, Industry, and Region (2021-2026)



