Valiant Names Sarah Lynn as General Counsel and Secretary

HERNDON, Va., July 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Valiant Integrated Services announced today that Sarah Lynn has been named General Counsel and Secretary, effective July 11, 2022. In this role, Lynn will lead the company’s global legal, compliance and ethics, and corporate secretary organizations. Lynn will report to Valiant Chief Executive Officer Dan Corbett.



“Sarah is an incredibly skilled attorney and a dynamic leader who joins Valiant with significant experience in government services and company transactions and integrations. She has an extensive understanding of the complex legal questions that come with global operations and rapid industry change,” Mr. Corbett said. “Sarah is a key addition to Valiant’s leadership team, and her broad expertise will be critical as Valiant continues to grow and execute on our long-term objectives.”

Lynn joins Valiant from Peraton, where she served as Vice President and Deputy General Counsel and was responsible for the corporate legal function, ethics and compliance, corporate governance, and mergers and acquisitions. Lynn served in a similar role at Perspecta and held senior legal positions at Hewlett-Packard Company, Hewlett-Packard Enterprise Company, and DXC Technology Company (DXC). She was a key leader in several transformative corporate transactions, including the 2017 spin-merger to create DXC, the 2018 spin-merger to create Perspecta, and Perspecta’s 2021 sale to Peraton.

“I am honored by the opportunity to lead Valiant’s global legal organization and contribute to building on the company’s impressive track record to achieve even greater success,” Ms. Lynn said.

About Valiant

Valiant empowers the world's most critical missions by training, equipping, protecting, sustaining, and supporting those who serve. Valiant's 5,000 employees enable government departments and agencies, global peacekeepers, relief workers, and disaster response teams to complete their missions efficiently and effectively in some of the most complex environments worldwide. Valiant is based in Herndon, Va., and deploys expertise for customers in the areas of Training, Simulation, and Readiness; Engineering and Analysis; Logistics and Sustainment; Mission and Contingency Operations; and Operations, Maintenance, and Management. For more information, visit www.onevaliant.com , and follow Valiant on LinkedIn or Facebook.

