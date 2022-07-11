New to The Street TV Announces Five Business Interviews, Episode #364, Airing on the Fox Business Network, Tonight, Monday, July 11, 2022, at 10:30 PM PT

NEW YORK, July 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FMW Media's New to The Street TV announces the 364th episode lineup of its nationally syndicated show, broadcasting tonight, Monday, July 11, 2022, at 10:30 PM PT on Fox Business Network.



New to The Street airs tonight its business interviews with the following five (5) Companies:

1). Cryptocurrency – BlueSparrow Token's (CRYPTO: BLUESPARROW) ($BLUESPARROW) (a division of BlueBit, Ltd.- BlueBit Exchange ) interview with Terri-Leigh Bennett, Operational Manager.

2). Branding Agency – Unstoppable Branding Agency's (UBA) interview with Rhonda Swan, CEO/Founder.

3). Cryptocurrency – Epic Cash's ( CRYPTO: EPIC ) ( $EPIC ) interview with Mike Mumola, Impact Ambassador.

4). Verde Bio Holdings, Inc.'s (OTCQB: VBHI) interview with Scott Cox, CEO.

5). Sekur Private Data, Ltd.'s (OTCQX: SWISF) (CSE: SKUR) (FRA: GDT0) interview with Alain Ghiai, CEO.

On tonight's New to The Street TV, Host/Multi-media Journalist Ana Berry welcomes Terri-Leigh Bennett, Operational Manager at BlueSparrow Token (CRYPTO: BLUESPARROW) ($BLUESPARROW) (a division of BlueBit, Ltd.- BlueBit Exchange ). Launched in October 2021, the BlueSparrow Token helps people worldwide, regardless of social-economic, and is inclusive and diverse. As a first-of-its-kind token with a three-layered reward system, Terri-Leigh explains the ecosystem with 7-daily drawings , giving away crypto winnings. Founded on a mission to help people understand crypto and feel more comfortable about the cryptocurrency industry, BlueSparrow presents an opportunity to win crypto. In the last 8-months, winners received $600,000 in total pay-outs. Terri-Leigh explains that wallet owners' chances of winning are 2555 times yearly based on seven daily drawings. A Defi wallet funded with 250 BlueSparrow Tokens is all one needs to participate in these daily drawings. The more wallets controlled by an end-user, the more chances to win. Drawings occur daily, regardless of market gyrations. The token supply is 100M, currently priced at approximately $0.14. The tokenomics is a 1% wallet fee broken down into three sectors: 0.2% draw fund, 0.4% award Fund, and 0.4% charity fund. BlueSparrow trades on twelve (12) exchanges, including the BlueBit Exchange. After many beta tests, Terri-Leigh informed viewers that an NFT exchange, called BlueBit NFT Marketplace, is coming online soon. The ecosystem community is the essential aspect of BlueSparrow; it creates a robust community of individuals who all share the same philosophy, helping people understand the endless opportunities in the crypto marketplace and win crypto as they become educated and confident. Join BlueSparrow, and download the wallet at BlueBit Exchange or Apple App Store – Give yourself seven (7) chances a day to win! The on-screen QR code is available during the show; download or visit BlueSparrow Token - https://bluesparrowtoken.com/ .

Tonight, New to The Street TV show welcomes Rhonda Swan, CEO/Founder at Unstoppable Branding Agency (UBA) , who sits down for her interview with TV host Jane King at the Nasdaq Marketplace studio. Rhonda is the podcast host of " The Rhonda Swan Show (formerly – "The Help Me Rhonda Show") , an author - "Women Gone Wild: The Feminine Guide To Fearless Living ," an international keynote speaker, and an online brand strategist. Passionately, Rhonda explains her vision and mission in helping other women to share their success stories, efforts, and tribulations. Women coming together creates a platform for support, providing women entrepreneurs an avenue for growth and success. Overcoming stereotypical views and attitudes, women can succeed with financial literacy tools, consultants, and mentors, which creates obtainable successes. Rhonda explains "SheTrade," a United Nations Initiative which empowers over 3 million women worldwide who come together for commerce and investment activities. As the host of "Unstoppable Women Entrepreneurs," a new segment airing on New to The Street TV , Rhonda will interview guests in her book about triumphant women and their businesses. The book is a top seller on Amazon , and upcoming show airings "To be Announced." The on-screen QR code is available during the show; download or visit Unstoppable Branding Agency (UBA) - https://www.unstoppablebrandingagency.com/ .

Tonight, New to The Street TV airs the in-studio interview at the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) with Mike Mumola, Impact Ambassador at Epic Cash ( CRYPTO: EPIC ) ( $EPIC ). Talking with TV Host Jane King, Mike gives viewers an update about the P2P (Peer-to-Peer) electronic payment system. Epic Cash's mission is to provide a decentralized digital currency payment platform that anyone can use worldwide. Mike explains that depending on where you are living can best determine your economic conditions and future outcomes. Limited economic freedoms and monetary censorship worldwide hamper one's ability to engage in commerce. Epic Cash is a fully private decentralized platform with NO transactional data sharing. Knowingly, legacy financial banking platforms worldwide share data used to censor individuals' economic abilities. Without purchasing expensive computer mining hardware, the Epic ecosystem operates on gaming, laptop, set-tops, and mobile phones. 1.8B people worldwide, known as the unbankable, have no access to a legacy financial institution., Epic Cash allows these unbankables to mine cryptocurrency and engage in transactions. Epic is growing with users in over 120 countries and 2000 cities and increases in retail acceptances. Within the $EPIC ecosystem, anyone can create secure, scalable, globally accessible financial services in minutes; download the wallet to get started. The on-screen QR code is available during the show; download or visit Epic Cash – https://epic.tech/ .

Tonight, Mr. Alain Ghiai, CEO at Sekur Private Data, Ltd. (OTCQX: SWISF) (CSE: SKUR) (FRA: GDT0), is back in the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) studio speaking with New to The Street's TV Host Jane King. Microsoft recently warned about the increased cyberattacks by Russia on any ally assisting Ukraine. Alain adds commentary about that issue, telling viewers that he read elsewhere that China most likely has every US citizen's social security number and other private data. The interconnectivity of the worldwide financial system is very vulnerable to a cyberattack. The enemy's goal is to create destabilization. The hack attempts on banking, stock markets, military commands, utility infrastructures, food production, and other industry sectors continue, and all should expect to see increased cyber warfare activities. The main sponsors are China, Russia, and Iran, which aim to create worldwide chaos and destruction. Alain explains that domestic internal and international external hack attempts are increasing with US elections forthcoming. He strongly suggests not believing any political postings and not clicking a link on these social media sites designed to steal your data. Sekur.com offers subscribers a suite of products designed to eliminate hacks. For reasonable monthly fees , a person can subscribe to the SekurMessenger product, an encrypted platform that protects both sender and receiver. The free-open platforms, like Signal, WhatsApp, and others typically used by many, require a phone number to register and use, and that phone number is the primary source for data breaches. Sekur products never ask for a phone number, never shares your phone's address book, never sell data, and operate on a military-grade encrypted close loop system. Alain again reminds everyone to limit their social media footprint, which is the hacker's trail to a potential hack. As an added protection to subscribers, Sekur Private Data, Ltd. operates its internet platforms and security businesses under the country of Switzerland's very tough privacy laws. The on-screen QR code is available during the show; download or visit Sekur Private Data, Ltd . – http://www.Sekur.com .

Tonight, at the Nasdaq Marketplace studio, New to The Street TV, welcomes Scott Cox, Chief Executive Officer at Verde Bio Holdings, Inc . (OTCQB: VBHI), who talks with TV Host Jane King about the Company's business of acquiring and managing mineral assets. Currently, Verde Bio Holdings, Inc. is an oil and gas holdings and royalty interests' entity with asset holdings throughout the most significant oil/gas basins in the United States. The Company does not operate as a driller/operator; they focus on the business of acquiring assets and then engaging with the drillers/operators to bring on production. Drillers pay according to the agreement's terms, including royalties based on outcomes. Scott calls it mailbox revenue; they have no significant debts associated with drilling rigs and other capital outlays, typically found within the oil/gas sector. As the price of oil/gas rises and production on holdings continues, the checks get larger. Scott tells viewers they have 18 wells drilled and 15 more coming online. The value proposition for current and future shareholders is bright as the Company continues to acquire more assets and then bring those assets online. Scott is excited to be on New to The Street TV as a platform to share, inform, and educate viewers about Verde Bio Holdings, Inc., and its business model. Scott states that the New to The Street's broadcast at the NYSE and Nasdaq provides an excellent way to expand the awareness of their exciting growth opportunity to a wide audience of potential investors. With VBHI's compelling value proposition in a strong oil and gas sector, now is an opportune time to share the story with a new set of investors looking for undiscovered opportunities with good long-term prospects. The Company has made great strides over the last couple of years, funding and building VBHI's portfolio of high-quality assets with some of the world's most recognized operators. VBHI's management remains clearly focused on continued growth and profitability with a strong eye on return on invested capital to deliver meaningful returns to their long-term shareholders. The Company currently trades on OTCQB and would like to proceed with an up-listing of its shares on to a national stock exchange in the future. The on-screen QR code is available during the show; download or visit Verde Bio Holdings, Inc . (OTCQB: VBHI) - https://www.verdebh.com/ .

About BlueSparrow Token (CRYPTO: BLUESPARROW) ($BLUESPARROW) :

The BlueSparrow Token (CRYPTO: BLUESPARROW) ($BLUESPARROW) was created to help people worldwide, regardless of the situation, country, culture, or economic disadvantages. Giving back to their loyal holders runs through the veins of BlueSparrow. They are rewarding their people with cryptocurrency gifts that can make a real difference in people's lives, their families' lives, and most of all, their general well-being. BlueSparrow is the new generation of a peer-to-peer cryptocurrency. An expert team, modern tech, broad vision, and a strong community make up the foundation of BlueSparrow. It's a pioneering token with a three-layered reward system. The BlueSparrow developed a smart contract to coordinate and manage values of the unique Tokenomics. They assisted the divisibility of the daily rewards by hosting 7-daily giveaways with crypto-cash prizes. BlueSparrow Token is a division of BlueBit, Ltd.- BlueBit Exchange - https://bluesparrowtoken.com/ .

About Unstoppable Branding Agency (UBA) :

Unstoppable Branding Agency (UBA) is a Digital Public Relations and branding agency that combines digital PR, Google indexing, SEO, and top-tier publishing into one. The agency serves entrepreneurs, speakers, authors, coaches, CEOs, and start-ups that need online branding. As a powerful PR agency, UBA focuses on creating an online footprint that establishes and enhances a client's digital PR in Tier 1 & 2 Google Indexed publications. Every UBA team member is engulfed in the agency's digital PR principles and proven practices - https://www.unstoppablebrandingagency.com/ .

About Epic Cash ( CRYPTO: EPIC ) ( $EPIC ):

Epic Cash ( CRYPTO: EPIC ) ( $EPIC ) aims to become the "decentralized digital silver," a medium of exchange counterpart to Bitcoin's recognized position as decentralized digital gold. By reintroducing lost fungibility on an energy-efficient, ecologically friendly hardware backbone, Epic Cash tilts the balance of power back in favor of individual users, starkly contrasting with recent centralizing trends. The combination of Bitcoin economics, game theory, and proven proof-of-work formula with the best of contemporary blockchain technology results in a trustless, immutable, decentralized currency (Epic) that is scalable, fungible, and protects the privacy of its users. The Epic Cash blockchain is open, public, borderless, and censorship resistant. It preserves the privacy and wealth of its users and rewards those who deploy their hardware to support the network via mining. Every Epic is mined into existence via proof of work - https://epic.tech/ .

About Sekur Private Data Ltd. (OTCQX: SWISF) (CSE: SKUR) (FRA: GDT0):

Sekur Private Data, Ltd. (OTCQX: SWISF) (CSE: SKUR) (FRA: GDT0) is a Cybersecurity and Internet privacy provider of Swiss-hosted solutions for secure communications and secure data management. The Company distributes encrypted emails, secure messengers, secure communication tools, secure cloud-based storage, disaster recovery, and document management products. The Company sells and serves consumers, businesses, and governments worldwide through approved wholesalers, distributors, and telecommunications companies. Contact Sekur Private Data, Ltd. at corporate@globexdatagroup.com or visit https://www.sekurprivatedata.com and https://www.sekur.com .

About Verde Bio Holdings, Inc. (OTCQB: VBHI):

Verde Bio Holdings, Inc. (OTCQB: VBHI) is an Energy Company based in Frisco, Texas, engaged in the acquisition and management of Mineral and Royalty interests in lower-risk, onshore oil and gas properties within the major oil and gas plays in the US. The Company's dual-focused growth strategy relies primarily on leveraging management's expertise to grow through the strategic acquisition of revenue-producing royalty interests and strategic and opportunistic non-operated working interests - www.verdebh.com .

