Schouw & Co. share buy-back programme, week 27 2022

On 27 December 2021, Schouw & Co. initiated a share buy-back programme as outlined in Company Announcement no. 10 of 21 December 2021. Under the programme, Schouw & Co. will acquire shares for up to DKK 350 million during the period 27 December 2021 to 30 December 2022.

The buy-back will be structured in accordance with Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (MAR) and the Commission’s delegated regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016 (“Safe Harbour” rules).

Trading day No. of shares Average price Amount Accumulated until 1/7/2022 349,112 549.43 191,811,444 Monday, 4 July 2022 853 498.94 425,594 Tuesday, 5 July 2022 3,087 496.83 1,533,727 Wednesday, 6 July 2022 2,756 490.34 1,351,383 Thursday, 7 July 2022 2,674 490.12 1,310,589 Friday, 8 July 2022 759 496.84 377,100 In the period 4/7/2022 - 8/7/2022 10,129 493.47 4,998,392 Accumulated 27/12/2021 - 8/7/2022 359,241 547.85 196,809,836 Following the above transactions, Schouw & Co. holds a total of 1,879,965 treasury shares corresponding to 7.37% of the total share capital of 25,500,000 shares.

Aktieselskabet Schouw & Co.

Jørgen Wisborg, Chairman

Jens Bjerg Sørensen, President, +45 8611 2222

