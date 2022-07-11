Schouw & Co. share buy-back programme, week 27 2022

On 27 December 2021, Schouw & Co. initiated a share buy-back programme as outlined in Company Announcement no. 10 of 21 December 2021. Under the programme, Schouw & Co. will acquire shares for up to DKK 350 million during the period 27 December 2021 to 30 December 2022.
The buy-back will be structured in accordance with Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (MAR) and the Commission’s delegated regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016 (“Safe Harbour” rules).
|Trading day
|No. of shares
|Average price
|Amount
|Accumulated until 1/7/2022
|349,112
|549.43
|191,811,444
|Monday, 4 July 2022
|853
|498.94
|425,594
|Tuesday, 5 July 2022
|3,087
|496.83
|1,533,727
|Wednesday, 6 July 2022
|2,756
|490.34
|1,351,383
|Thursday, 7 July 2022
|2,674
|490.12
|1,310,589
|Friday, 8 July 2022
|759
|496.84
|377,100
|In the period 4/7/2022 - 8/7/2022
|10,129
|493.47
|4,998,392
|Accumulated 27/12/2021 - 8/7/2022
|359,241
|547.85
|196,809,836
|Following the above transactions, Schouw & Co. holds a total of 1,879,965 treasury shares corresponding to 7.37% of the total share capital of 25,500,000 shares.
Aktieselskabet Schouw & Co.
Jørgen Wisborg, Chairman
Jens Bjerg Sørensen, President, +45 8611 2222
