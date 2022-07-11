Learning Care Group Acquires AppleTree & Gilden Woods

NOVI, Mich., July 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Learning Care Group, Inc. today announced its acquisition of AppleTree & Gilden Woods – 24 preschools serving Michigan families in the Grand Rapids, Lansing, Kalamazoo, and Detroit markets, and one preschool for families in Apex, North Carolina. Learning Care Group is the second-largest for-profit early education and childcare provider in North America.

AppleTree & Gilden Woods joins Childtime, The Children’s Courtyard, Creative Kids Learning Centers, Everbrook Academy, La Petite Academy, Montessori Unlimited, Pathways Learning Academy, Tutor Time, U-GRO Learning Centres and Young School in the Learning Care Group portfolio, which now includes more than 1,050 school locations.

“With its emphasis on supporting school readiness through high-quality care in a safe, nurturing learning environment, AppleTree & Gilden Woods is a welcome addition to our Learning Care Group family,” noted Mark Bierley, CEO at Learning Care Group. “As AppleTree & Gilden Woods joins our portfolio of brands, we look forward to continuing to inspire young learners at these locations for many years to come.”

At AppleTree & Gilden Woods schools, the learning experience emphasizes an intentional, whole-child approach that promotes cognitive, social, emotional, and physical development. Supported by caring, nurturing early childhood professionals in a safe, engaging environment, young learners discover new concepts and hone skills through hands-on experiences that grow their knowledge along with building their confidence and self-esteem. Age-appropriate curricula and activities allow each child to master learning objectives at their own pace while preparing for kindergarten and future life success. AppleTree & Gilden Woods maintains close communication with families throughout the early education journey. Inside and out, the program is designed for an optimal experience for children and parents alike. Schools serve children ages 6 weeks to 10 years.

“It’s been a privilege to have cared for and instilled a love of learning in more than 20,000 children during the past quarter century,” said AppleTree & Gilden Woods Founder and CEO, Bridgett VanDerhoff. “I’m confident that under Learning Care Group’s leadership, these schools will continue to provide families with the highest quality early education and care, sparking children’s curiosity while helping prepare them for a bright future.”

About Learning Care Group, Inc.

Learning Care Group is a leader in early childhood education, with more than 50 years of experience in inspiring children to love learning. Headquartered in Novi, Mich., the company is the second largest for-profit early education and care provider in North America. Learning Care Group provides early education and care for children ages 6 weeks to 12 years through 11 unique brands: AppleTree & Gilden Woods, Childtime Learning Centers, The Children’s Courtyard, Creative Kids Learning Centers, Everbrook Academy, La Petite Academy, Montessori Unlimited, Pathways Learning Academy, Tutor Time Child Care/Learning Centers, U-GRO Learning Centres and Young School. It operates more than 1,050 schools (corporate and franchise) across 39 states, the District of Columbia and internationally, and has a capacity to serve more than 156,000 children. Learning Care Group supports child development for infants to school-agers through a comprehensive, research-based curriculum in a safe, nurturing, and fun school environment. It empowers children to be ready for school, instills a lifelong love of learning, and provides a foundation for the future. Learning Care Group also offers early education and child care programs for organizations, including onsite locations, as well as corporate partnerships and back-up care programs in its community-based schools. For more information, please visit www.learningcaregroup.com

Attachment