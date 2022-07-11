CRN® Names Ophelia Clarke of ConnectWise a Rising Female Star

TAMPA, Fla., July 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ConnectWise , the world’s leading software company dedicated to the success of IT solution providers, today announced that CRN ®, a brand of The Channel Company , has chosen Ophelia Clarke, Manager, Partner success, for its 2022 Rising Female Stars list. This annual list honors 100 up-and-coming, dedicated, driven women who are leaving their mark and making a difference for solution providers throughout the IT channel.



Featuring a powerhouse list of nominees, hand-selected by the CRN editorial team based in large part on the recommendations from channel chiefs and other channel management executives across the industry, this third annual list of Rising Female Stars represents extraordinary women who are working hard to help their channel partners find success. These IT channel standouts demonstrate an aptitude for growing their respective channel partner programs and initiatives through a variety of disciplines, including marketing, channel program management and partner engagement, to name a few.



Clarke is credited with expanding ConnectWise’s Strategic Partner Program to more than 500 partners. Her accomplishments include identifying potential partners and collaborating with key stakeholders across the organization to help address their needs, improve their experience, and empower them for success. Additionally, she spearheaded an outcome-based business review initiative for high-touch partners in the US, which helped ensure they were deriving maximum value out of their recurring meetings with success managers.

“Ophelia represents the pinnacle of what it means to provide our partners with a great experience and to ensure they have all the resources they need to increase profitability, success and performance on a consistent basis,” said Geoffrey Willison, COO, ConnectWise. “It is a privilege to have her on our team and we are thrilled that she has received this well-deserved honor."

“CRN’s 2022 Rising Female Stars list highlights the women poised to become tomorrow’s channel leaders and luminaries who consistently demonstrate dedication to IT channel innovation and excellence. All of these women are helping to create a brighter future for the IT industry,” said Blaine Raddon, CEO of The Channel Company. “On behalf of The Channel Company and CRN, I want to congratulate all of the honorees. The change these rising leaders are helping to enact today will define the IT channel for many years to come.”

The 2022 list of Rising Female Stars will be featured online at www.CRN.com/risingstars starting July 25 and in a special July issue of CRN Magazine.

