Axcient’s Olivia Guidera Named Rising Female Star by CRN

DENVER, July 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Axcient, a leader in business availability software for Managed Service Providers (MSPs), today announced that CRN®, a brand of The Channel Company, has named Olivia Guidera, Channel Events Marketing Manager, to its 2022 Rising Female Stars list. This annual list honors 100 dedicated, talented women who are making a difference for solution providers throughout the IT channel.



“Olivia is dedicated to partner success and sharing how MSPs can improve security, reduce their tech stack complexity, and build better margins with Axcient’s modern business continuity and disaster recovery solutions,” said Andrew Wittman, Chief Marketing Officer at Axcient. “We congratulate Olivia for this well-deserved recognition and thank her for her work to enable partner growth.”

Featuring a powerhouse list of nominees, hand-selected by the CRN editorial team based mainly on the recommendations from channel chiefs and other channel management executives across the industry, the third annual list of Rising Female Stars represents extraordinary women who are working hard to help their channel partners find success. These IT channel standouts demonstrate an aptitude for growing their respective channel partner programs and initiatives through various disciplines, including marketing, channel program management, and partner engagement, to name a few.

“CRN’s 2022 Rising Female Stars list highlights the women poised to become tomorrow’s channel leaders and luminaries who consistently demonstrate dedication to IT channel innovation and excellence. These women are helping to create a brighter future for the IT industry,” said Blaine Raddon, CEO of The Channel Company. “On behalf of The Channel Company and CRN, I want to congratulate all the honorees. The change these rising leaders are helping to enact today will define the IT channel for many years to come.”

The 2022 list of Rising Female Stars will be featured online at www.CRN.com/risingstars starting July 25 and in a special July issue of CRN Magazine.

Learn more about Axcient at www.axcient.com.

About Axcient

Axcient is an award-winning leader in business availability software for Managed Service Providers (MSPs). Axcient x360 empowers MSPs to Protect Everything™ by combining SaaS Backup, BCDR, and secure File Sync & Share into one platform and experience. Trusted by MSPs worldwide, Axcient protects business data and continuity from events such as security breaches, human error, and natural disasters. For more information, visit www.axcient.com.

Follow Axcient on LinkedIn , Facebook, and Twitter .

About The Channel Company

The Channel Company enables breakthrough IT channel performance with our dominant media, engaging events, expert consulting and education, and innovative marketing services and platforms. As the channel catalyst, we connect and empower technology suppliers, solution providers and end users. Backed by more than 30 years of unequalled channel experience, we draw from our deep knowledge to envision innovative new solutions for ever-evolving challenges in the technology marketplace. www.thechannelcompany.com

Follow The Channel Company: Twitter , LinkedIn , and Facebook .

Media Contact

Amanda Lee

ARL Strategic Communications for Axcient

Amanda.lee@arlpr.com