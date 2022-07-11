New York, July 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Animal Testing And Non-Animal Alternative Testing Global Market Opportunities And Strategies To 2035" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05879291/?utm_source=GNW





Description:

Where is the largest and fastest growing market for the animal testing and non-animal alternative testing? How does the market relate to the overall economy; demography and other similar markets? What forces will shape the market going forward? The animal testing and non-animal alternative testing market global report answers all these questions and many more.

The report covers market characteristics; size and growth; segmentation; regional and country breakdowns; competitive landscape; market shares; trends and strategies for this market.It traces the market’s historic and forecast market growth by geography.



It places the market within the context of the wider animal testing and non-animal alternative testing market; and compares it with other markets.



The report covers the following chapters

Executive Summary – The executive summary section of the report gives a brief overview and summary of the report.

Report Structure – This section gives the structure of the report and the information covered in the various sections.

Introduction – This section gives the segmentation of the animal testing and non-animal alternative testing market by geography and by type covered in this report.

Market Characteristics – This section introduces the market and provides information on market definitions of animal testing and non-animal alternative testing markets.

Market Value Chain Analysis - This section gives information on value chain analysis for the animal testing and non-animal alternative testing markets.

Non-Animal Alternative Testing Trends – This chapter describes the major trends shaping the global non-animal alternative testing market. This section highlights likely future developments in the market and suggests approaches companies can take to exploit these opportunities.

Cost Analysis For Animal Testing and Alternative Technologies – This section describes the comparative cost analysis for animal testing and alternative methods to understand the cost-effectiveness and time efficiency of alternative methods. It includes the average cost of animal species and the cost of alternatives to conventional animal testing methods.

Animal Testing And Non-Animal Alternative Testing By Type And End Use – This section describes the overview of the types of non-animal alternative testing technologies. It also highlights the major developers and end-use industries in non-animal alternative testing technologies in the major geographies.

End-User Industries Adoption To Alternative Technologies – This section details information on the adoption of alternative technologies by top end-use industries in the USA, Germany, France, UK, and Japan. This section also includes the adoption of 3R principles by each of the top industries in the USA, China, and Europe.

Global Animal Testing Market Size – This section provides information on the global animal testing market by value and volume for the current and forecast period (2019-2035) and the drivers and restraints that support and restrain the growth of the market during this period.

Global Non-Animal Alternative Testing Market Size – This section provides information on the global non-animal alternative testing market size for the current and forecast period (2019-2035) and the drivers and restraints that support and restrain the growth of the market during this period.

Animal Testing And Non Animal Testing Market Regional And Country Analysis – This section contains the animal testing market by value and volume, and non-animal alternative testing market by value for the major geographies for the current and forecast period (2019-2035). This section also provides end-use industries segmentation in animal alternative testing in the major geographies.

Animal Testing Regulatory Landscape – This section describes the regulatory landscape for animal testing and its alternatives in major geographies.It includes information on regulatory agencies and policies governing animal testing.



This section also includes the proposed regulations and guidelines that are driving the non-animal alternative testing technologies market in major geographies.

Competitive Landscape For Alternative Technologies – This section briefs information on major companies involved in the alternative technology market in the USA, China, and Europe. This section includes the profiles of the major alternative technology developers with information on their product portfolio, financial analysis, and strategies implemented by these companies.

Market Opportunities And Strategies– This section includes market opportunities and strategies based on findings of the research.This section also gives information on growth opportunities across countries, segments and strategies to be followed in those markets.



It gives an understanding of where there is significant business to be gained by competitors in the next five years.

Conclusions And Recommendations – This section includes conclusions and recommendations based on findings of the research. This section also gives recommendations for animal testing and non-animal alternative testing providers in terms of product/service offerings, geographic expansion, marketing strategies and target groups.

Appendix – This section includes details on the NAICS codes covered, abbreviations and currencies codes used in this report.



Scope

Markets Covered: 1) By End User Industry: Pharmaceuticals; Academic Research; Medical Devices; Chemicals And Pesticides; Cosmetics; Others

2) By Animal Type: Mice; Rat; Frogs; Fish; Birds; Guinea pig; Hamster; Rabbits; Sheep; Dogs; Cats; Monkeys; Pigs; Others



Companies Mentioned: Cyprotex; Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.; MatTek Corporation; Emulate, Inc; BioIVT



Countries: Australia; China; France; Germany; Japan; UK; USA; Canada



Regions: Asia-Pacific; Europe; North America; Rest Of The World



Time series: Five years historic and ten years forecast.



Data: Ratios of market size and growth to related markets; GDP proportions; expenditure per capita; animal testing and non-animal alternative testing indicators comparison.



Data segmentations: country and regional historic and forecast data; market share of competitors; market segments.



Sourcing and Referencing: Data and analysis throughout the report is sourced using end notes.







