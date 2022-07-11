Rotavirus Vaccine Market Size is Projected to Reach USD 22,750 Million by 2030 at a CAGR of 11%, Pushed by Rising Occurrence of Rotavirus Infection Among Children

LOS ANGELES, July 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Rotavirus Vaccine Market Size was valued at USD 9,053 Million in 2021 and is predicted to be worth USD 22,750 Million by 2030, with a CAGR of 11% from 2022 to 2030.



Rotavirus is a viral infection that is easily transmitted to children and newborns. This virus can cause intense vomiting, fever, diarrhea, and abdominal discomfort. Rotavirus-infected children generally suffer from dehydration and, in severe cases, necessitate hospitalization. Rotavirus vaccination is a highly efficient method of protecting infants from rotavirus incidence. Rotavirus is a double-stranded viral illness of the Reoviridae family. It spreads by the fecal-oral channel, infecting the cell lining of the small intestine, and causes diarrhea, and gastroenteritis. However, the rotavirus vaccine aims to protect children from rotavirus infections, which cause serious diarrhea and vomiting. It is an orally administered immunization that requires placing a few drops of liquid into the mouth using a droplet and administering two or three doses to babies around the age of six weeks.

According to research published in May 2016, 81 countries have included the RotaTeq and Rotarix vaccinations in national government immunization programs. The development of the rotavirus vaccine led to a rapid reduction in severe rotavirus cases in various countries. According to projections, all-cause diarrhea in hospitalized patients will be reduced by 17 to 55% in middle-income countries, and 20 to 50% in high-income countries. Furthermore, as per a recent study, rotavirus gastroenteritis affects 20 to 70 children in the United States each year. Rapid innovative technologies in the healthcare industry, an uptick in the frequency of study trials conducted by leading players to identify novel vaccinations, and higher government expenditure on awareness are expected to drive the global rotavirus vaccine market size.

Report Coverage:

Market Rotavirus Vaccine Market Market Size 2021 USD 9,053 Million Market Forecast 2030 USD 22,750 Million CAGR During 2022 - 2030 11% Analysis Period 2018 - 2030 Base Year 2021 Forecast Data 2022 - 2030 Segments Covered By Type, By End-Use, And By Geography

Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa Key Companies Profiled BIOVIRx Inc, Serum Institute of India Pvt. Ltd., Merck & Co., Inc., Bharat Biotech, Biological E, Bio Farma, Novartis AG, GlaxoSmithKline plc., Sanofi, Lanzhou Institute of Biologicals Products Co., Ltd, Berghofer Medical Research Institute, and Pfizer, Inc. Report Coverage

Market Trends, Drivers, Restraints, Competitive Analysis, Player Profiling, Regulation Analysis Customization Scope 10 hrs of free customization and expert consultation

Global Rotavirus Vaccine Market Growth Aspects

The high occurrence of rotavirus infection within children and newborns is a primary driving the rotavirus vaccine market growth, stimulating the economics for rotavirus vaccines. Rotavirus disease is very contagious and usually spreads among children due to inadequate hygiene. Rotavirus infection is the most common disease in hospitals and childcare centers. Other major drivers of the rotavirus vaccines market are including assistance from institutions such as GAVI as well as UNICEF, a vaccine alliance of many nations under which 45 economies have accepted Rotavirus vaccine assistance for massive vaccination, operating efficiencies, and the availability of low-cost vaccines. Critical factors projected to drive the growth of the rotavirus vaccine market trend throughout the forecast period include increased improvement in research, an increase in the proportion of health conscious population, and an expansion of government awareness. Furthermore, the growing number of older adults, as well as the affected population, and multiple births, are some other factors driving the rotavirus vaccine market value.

On the other hand, it is predicted that the slump in developing-country health expenditures, the increase in vaccination rates, and the disagreeable reactions and bad effects of the vaccine would further limit the expansion of the rotavirus vaccine industry over the projection period.

Market Segmentation

The global rotavirus vaccine market has been segmented by Acumen Research and Consulting based on type, and end-use. Based on the type, the market is divided into lanzhou lamb, rotavin-M1, rotavac, rotarix, and others. The Rotarix and RotaTeq segment is expected to grow significantly in the industry during the next several years. These two vaccines have been licensed to be used in the US and have gained WHO certification in 2018. Based on the end-use, the market is separated into clinics, hospitals, and academic & research lab. According to the rotavirus vaccine market forecast, the hospitals segment is expected to have the largest market share due to healthcare facilities being more reliable, having a large number of suppliers, and receiving government support.

Global Rotavirus Vaccine Market Regional Overview

North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa are the regional classification of the global rotavirus vaccine market. The North America region is expected to dominate the rotavirus vaccine market as a result of widespread pharmaceutical use, widespread adoption of healthcare facilities, and growing healthcare expenditure. Furthermore, the rapid introduction of innovative technologies research, as well as the concentration of prominent research organizations and the vaccine studies industry in developed economies, will boost the growth of the rotavirus vaccine market in the area throughout the forecast period. Aside from that, as per the rotavirus vaccine industry analysis, the Asia-Pacific market is projected to rise significantly as a result of rapid population growth, increasing spending on healthcare, and expanded government programs. Additionally, rising disposable income and healthcare infrastructure investments are likely to boost growth in the region's rotavirus vaccine market in the coming years.

Rotavirus Vaccine Market Players

Some of the prominent rotavirus vaccine market companies are BIOVIRx Inc, Serum Institute of India Pvt. Ltd., Merck & Co., Inc., Bharat Biotech, Biological E, Bio Farma, Novartis AG, GlaxoSmithKline plc, Sanofi, Lanzhou Institute of Biologicals Products Co., Ltd, Berghofer Medical Research Institute, and Pfizer, Inc.

