Amino Acid for Agriculture Market to Develop at CAGR of 6% During Forecast Period, notes TMR Study

Wilmington, Delaware, United States, July 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Transparency Market Research Inc. - The global amino acid for agriculture market is likely to expand at a CAGR of 6% during the forecast period, from 2020 to 2030. The global market is anticipated to reach valuation of US$ 1 Bn by 2030. The rising popularity of sustainability in the agricultural industry, along with different reforms that are being introduced by different government bodies for the protection of plant, is likely to fuel the global market during the forecast period.



The growth of the amino acid for agriculture market is largely dependent on R&D efforts. The manufacturers in the amino acid for agriculture market are constantly creating and innovating new solutions to help minimize overall soil stress. These factors are estimated to contribute to the expansion of the amino acid for agriculture market.

The substitution of biostimulants for nitrate and phosphate fertilizers is likely to have a significant influence on the sales opportunities in the global market. The addition of phosphate and nitrates to fertilizers causes groundwater contamination. Biostimulants improve nutrient absorption and reduce the requirement for fertilizers. As a result, these factors are expected to hasten the expansion of the global amino acid for agriculture market.

In terms of volume, Asia Pacific led the global amino acid for agriculture market in 2019. The region is anticipated to lead the global amino acid for agriculture market during the forecast period. The development of the agriculture industry in Asia Pacific is likely to offer promising growth opportunities for amino acids in the near future. This factor is likely to drive the expansion of the global amino acid for agriculture market in the years to come.

Key Findings of Market Report

Growing popularity of precision farming, particularly in developed nations, is likely to have a significant influence on the demand for amino acids in agriculture. Precision farming method is mostly employed on small fields. Many farmers are being forced to choose this technique due to lack of land. Amino acids are used in precision farming to speed up production and boost yield. As a result, these considerations point to a healthy future of the amino acid for agriculture market.





Need of humic acid-based biostimulants is rapidly rising in a number of countries. The main rationale for the rising demand for humic-acid based biostimulants is to improve plant resilience toward increasing soil salt levels. As such, these factors are likely to influence the growth of the amino acid for agriculture market.





Seaweed extracts, amino acids, and humic compounds are used as plant biostimulants in order to enhance plant development and reduce the negative impacts of abiotic stressors. Companies in the global amino acid for agriculture market are concentrating their efforts on producing plant biostimulants that improve soil quality, thus adding to the market’s development.





Among product types, glutamic acid is expected to account for a significant share of the global market during the forecast period. Glutamic acid is required for the production of chlorophyll and the creation of vegetative tissue in plants. It boosts plant photosynthetic activity. It also works well as a chelating agent. These factors are likely to boost glutamic acid demand in the upcoming years.



Amino Acid for Agriculture Market: Growth Drivers

The organic food business, which accounts for a small share of the global cropland, is a major driver of the global amino acid for agriculture market. In the current situation, the cultivation of environment-friendly crops is essential. Amino acids are both non-toxic and environmentally beneficial. They play a critical role in the production of long-term agricultural goods, which is predicted to boost revenue generation opportunities in the global market.





India is a prominent player in the agricultural amino acid industry. India's major source of revenue is agriculture. In India, many fields are quite small in size, less than one hectare. This aspect is driving the large number of Indian agriculturists to utilize a precision agricultural strategy. Farmers in India are becoming more informed about the necessity of sustainable agriculture, which is likely to lead to significant development potential.



Global Amino Acid for Agriculture Market: Key Players

Some of the key market players are

Union Chemicals Co. LLC

Chaitanya Biologicals Pvt. Ltd

Futureco Bioscience S.A.

SICIT Group S.p.A.

Jiloca Industrial, S.A.

Adler Agro, S.L.

Global Amino Acid for Agriculture Market: Segmentation

Product

Lysine

Methionine

Glutamic Acid

Leucine

Valine

Arginine

Glycine

Alanine

Proline

Others

Source

Plant-based

Animal-based

Others



