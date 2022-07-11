Automated Endoscope Reprocessors Market is predicted to expand at a CAGR of 6.9% to reach US$ 843.1 Mn by the end of 2032 – Persistence Market Research

New York, July 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per Persistence Market Research’s latest industry analysis, valuation of the global automated endoscope reprocessors market was US$ 408.6 Mn at the end of 2021, with the market projected to exhibit a CAGR of 6.9% over the forecast period (2022-2032).



Demand for automated endoscope reprocessors is growing due to increased awareness regarding hospital-acquired infections at healthcare facilities for staff as well as patient safety. Furthermore, the emergence of many epidemics, including the current COVID-19 pandemic, and its looming health dangers, has boosted demand for automated endoscope reprocessors (AER) among both, the general public and healthcare professionals, thereby supporting market growth.

Greater emphasis on the importance of training, oversight, and competence testing for the staff involved in endoscope reprocessing is of prime importance, according to FDA. To achieve high-level disinfection, all staff members at endoscopy reprocessing units are advised to undergo documented brand and model-specific training once a year. Such training programs enhance users’ ability to efficiently and effectively commence the reprocessing procedure, thus achieving a high level of sterilization for endoscopes.

Request for sample copy of report: https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/samples/5333

Furthermore, for any change in the reprocessing guidelines issued by regulatory bodies, there is an utmost requirement of updated evaluation and documentation of competency. This enhances the overall AER reprocessing effectiveness. Additionally, the incorporation of quality programs for training staff, such as specific written procedures, including monitoring the cleaning and reprocessing protocols and records of institutional compliance, is beneficial.

Key market players are focusing on novel product development with enhanced efficacy in terms of environmental stability, protection from infections, and durability.

Key Takeaways from Market Study

Dual basin automated endoscope reprocessors held approximately 50.7% market value share in 2021 owing to their property of monitoring a step-by-step process during the reprocessing of endoscopes.

Standalone automated endoscopic reprocessors are set to lead in terms of usage with a projected market value share of around 87.4% by 2032.

North America is considered the leading market with a value share of 34.8% expected for 2032.





Get customized report as per requirement: https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/request-customization/5333

“Rising initiatives to promote health safety products, as well as increasing adoption of endoscope reprocessor units at healthcare facilities, is set to propel global market growth,” says an analyst of Persistence Market Research.

Market Competition

While automated endoscope reprocessor manufacturers are operating at full capacity, demand has outstripped supply since the emergence of COVID-19 in 2020. A substantial array of end users, particularly healthcare providers and other industrial users, have been affected by this gap.

The market for automated endoscope reprocessors is consolidated and there exist a number of local, emerging, as well as established players. Key players have initiated promotional activities to introduce the design and engineering of novel automated endoscope reprocessors with enhanced efficacy.

Get full access of report: https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/request-customization/5333

On March 8, 2022, Johnson and Johnson was selected as one of the Fast Company’s Most Innovative Companies for 2022, recognizing it in the health category for driving innovations in latest devices, services, and approaches to empower patients.

On May 31, 2021, PENTAX Medical and Jiangsu Vedkang Medical Science and Technology Co., Ltd. (Vedkang) entered into a joint venture agreement.

What Does the Report Cover?

Persistence Market Research offers a unique perspective and actionable insights on the automated endoscope reprocessors market in its latest study, presenting a historical demand assessment of 2012 – 2021 and projections for 2022 – 2032.

The research study is based on the product (single basin automated endoscopic reprocessors and dual basin automated endoscopic reprocessors), modality (standalone automated endoscopic reprocessors and table/bench top automated endoscopic reprocessors), and end user (hospitals, ambulatory surgical centers, specialty clinics), across seven key regions of the world.

Related Reports:

About Persistence Market Research:

Persistence Market Research (PMR), as a 3rd-party research organization, does operate through an exclusive amalgamation of market research and data analytics for helping businesses ride high, irrespective of the turbulence faced on the account of financial/natural crunches.

Overview:

Persistence Market Research is always way ahead of its time. In other words, it tables market solutions by stepping into the companies’/clients’ shoes much before they themselves have a sneak pick into the market. The pro-active approach followed by experts at Persistence Market Research helps companies/clients lay their hands on techno-commercial insights beforehand, so that the subsequent course of action could be simplified on their part.

Contact

Rajendra Singh

Persistence Market Research

U.S. Sales Office:

305 Broadway, 7th Floor

New York City, NY 10007

+1-646-568-7751

United States

USA - Canada Toll-Free: 800-961-0353

Email: sales@persistencemarketresearch.com

Visit Our Website: https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com