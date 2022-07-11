Electric Bike (e-bike) Market is anticipated to Touch USD 102.97 Billion, Segmented by Product Type, Components, End-User, Top Players and Growth Analysis Forecast by 2029

BERLIN, GERMANY, July 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A Qualitative Research Study accomplished by Data Bridge Market research's database of 350 pages, titled as “ Global Electric Bike (E-Bike) Market ” with 100+ market data Tables, Pie Charts, Graphs & Figures spread through Pages and easy-to-understand detailed analysis. Electric Bike (E-Bike) Market business report, it becomes easy to gather automotive industry information more quickly. It helps to outline target audiences for the clients before launching any advertising campaign. Analysis on vendors, geographical regions, types, and applications has been carried out very carefully in the report. By utilizing a few steps or a number of steps, the process of generating this market research report is commenced with expert advice. The first-class Global Electric Bike (E-Bike) Market report has been structured by a team of multilingual researchers who are experts at different languages with which they efficiently execute market research internationally.

Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the Global Electric Bike (e-bike) Market was valued at USD 47 billion in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 102.97 billion by 2029, registering a CAGR of 10.30% during the forecast period of 2022 to 2029.

The global pandemic of COVID-19 has sparked a surge in interest in zero-emission forms of transportation to reduce urban pollution. In the electric vehicle business, electric bikes have had a significant impact. The popularity of electric bikes is due to automotive manufacturers' ongoing efforts to make the bikes less bulky, expand battery range, and improve overall engine performance. OEMs are taking advantage of these consumer offers to enter into profitable markets for electric bikes.

Key Market Competitors Covered in the Report are:

Accell Group (Netherlands)

Merida Industry Co., Ltd. (Taiwan)

Giant Bicycles (Taiwan)

Yamaha Motor Corporation (Japan)

Derby Cycle (Germany)

JIANGSU XINRI E-VEHICLE CO.,LTD. (China)

AIMA TECHNOLOGY CO.,LTD (China)

Karbon Kinetics Ltd (UK)

Solex Cycle North America Inc. (Canada)

ITALJET SPA (Italy)

GenZe (US)

A2B (London)

Amego Electric Vehicles Inc. (Canada)

Kawasaki Motors Corp. (USA)

Trek Bicycle Corporation (US)

myStromer AG (Switzerland)

Specialized Bicycle Components, Inc. (US)

Recent Industry Development

In March 2021, Cannondale had announced the launch of Adventure Neo range of commuter e-bikes. There are four variants in the Adventure Neo range, each with an alloy frame, step-through construction, and Bosch driving system with a battery ranging from 400 to 625Wh.

Electric Bike (E-Bike) Market Dynamics:

This section deals with understanding the market drivers, advantages, opportunities, restraints and challenges. All of this is discussed in detail as below:

Key Drivers:

The rising adoption rate of shared micro-mobility

The upsurge in adoption rate of shared micro-mobility will propel the growth rate of electric bike (e-bike) market . Shared micro mobility is part of the public transportation ecology. As a flexible transportation option with low operating costs and overhead, shared electric micro-mobility can augment higher-volume fixed-route transit systems by providing mobility services for multiple journeys at a lower per-traveller cost.

Strict government rules and regulations

More and more governments throughout the world are fostering the growth of the e-bike market by circumventing tough automobile emissions standards. The goal is to clean the air by minimizing the number of harmful particles emitted by cars.

Growing environment concerns

In order to create a better and greener environment, various governments around the world are supporting safer and cleaner modes of transportation. Many governments have responded by enacting legislation that encourages and rewards frequent e-bike riders.

Furthermore, rising urbanization and increasing level of disposable income will drive market value growth. Also, increasing government support and initiatives to increase the sale of e-bike will cushion the growth rate of electric bike (e-bike) market.

Opportunities:

Emerging trend of connected e-bike

The surging trend of connected e-bike will boost new market opportunities for the market's growth rate. Technological breakthroughs in the field of e-bikes have been made in response to the increased demand for e-bikes. Connected e-bike is an illustration of technological advancement. It uses SIM module to send as well as receive data to and from the cloud without the use of smartphone.

Moreover, the development of lightweight electrical energy storage systems and emerging new markets will influence the market's growth rate and further boost beneficial opportunities in coming years.

Key Industry Segmentation:-

By Battery Type (Lithium-Ion, Lithium-Ion Polymer, Nickel Metal Hydride, Lead Acid, Sealed Lead Acid, Others),

By Hub Motor Location (Mid Drive Hub Motor, Rear Hub Motor, Front Hub Motor),

By Mode (Pedal Assist, Throttle), Battery Power (Under 750W, Over 750W),

By Class (Class I (Pedal Assist/Pedelec), Class II (Throttle), Class III (Speed Pedelec)),

By Usage (City/Urban, Cruise, Mountain/Trekking Bikes, Racing, Cargo, and Others) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2029.

Electric Bike (E-Bike) Market Regional Analysis/Insights

The electric bike (e-bike) market is analysed and market size insights and trends are provided by country, battery type, hub motor location, mode, battery power, class and usage as referenced above.

The countries covered in the electric bike (e-bike) market report are U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, Russia, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Rest of Europe in Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in the Asia-Pacific (APAC), Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, South Africa, Egypt, Israel, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA), Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America.

Asia-Pacific dominates the electric bike (e-bike) market in terms of market share and market revenue and will continue to flourish its dominance during the forecast period. This is due to the introduction of advanced technologies in this region. Additionally, the presence of major key players will further propel themarket's growth rate in this region.

Europe on the other hand is projected to exhibit the highest growth rate during the forecast period of 2022 to 2029 due to the strict standards for vehicle emission and increasingly practicing social distancing due to COVID-19 in this region.

Highlights of TOC:

Chapter 1: Market overview

Chapter 2: Global Electric Bike (E-Bike) Market

Chapter 3: Regional analysis of the Global Electric Bike (E-Bike) Market industry

Chapter 4: Electric Bike (E-Bike) Market segmentation based on types and applications

Chapter 5: Revenue analysis based on types and applications

Chapter 6: Market share

Chapter 7: Competitive Landscape

Chapter 8: Drivers, Restraints, Challenges, and Opportunities

Chapter 9: Gross Margin and Price Analysis

This electric bike (e-bike) market report provides details of new recent developments, trade regulations, import-export analysis, production analysis, value chain optimization, market share, impact of domestic and localized market players, analyses opportunities in terms of emerging revenue pockets, changes in market regulations, strategic market growth analysis, market size, category market growths, application niches and dominance, product approvals, product launches, geographic expansions, technological innovations in the market. To gain more info on the electric bike (e-bike) market contact Data Bridge Market Research for an Analyst Brief, our team will help you take an informed market decision to achieve market growth.

