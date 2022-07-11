Vector Named to Supply & Demand Chain Executive’s 2022 Top Supply Chain Project List

SAN FRANCISCO, July 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vector, an industry-leading technology solution for improving digital workflows, collaboration and transparency in the supply chain, today announces it has been named one of the 2022 Top Supply Chain Projects of the Year by Supply and Demand Chain Executive for its work with the Consumer Brands Association (CBA) Task Force. Vector partnered with the CBA Task Force to empower companies nationwide to digitize logistics solutions.



Through this partnership, Vector helped more than 20 consumer packaged goods (CPG) and trucking companies, including Coca-Cola, Clorox, Home Depot, FedEx, Conagra and Coyote Logistics, navigate COVID challenges safely by streamlining communication systems and digitizing archaic, manual processes. Vector's top-of-the-line electronic bill of lading (eBOL) solution got companies away from manual touchpoints and digitized processes, leading to a seamless and safe experience for shippers, carriers and receivers across the supply chain.

These companies rose above the challenges the pandemic brought upon the supply chain and are now operating more efficiently than ever. Vector's technology helped eliminate an estimated two tons of paper per year at each facility, protect driver and employee health by reducing physical interaction as well as lower operating costs by reducing the time spent by drivers and facility employees at each pickup or drop-off location. The contactless delivery workflows reduced driver dwell time by upwards of 40 minutes at each facility, giving drivers more time back in their day to spend on the road and saving money on fuel by reducing idle times.

"Our goal is to enable greater collaboration across the supply chain to help all parties overcome the daily challenges they face,” said Will Chu, CEO and co-founder at Vector. "We're excited to support the industry's vision in developing a new digital standard to increase safety and efficiency. This award is great validation of the work the entire CBA Task Force put into developing the contactless standard, and we’re working to help even more companies address the many different challenges they face.”

With the help of Vector's contactless pickup and delivery technology, the task force has created an impactful industry standard that will lead the way for future generations. Vector is working with participating CBA Task Force members and additional partners to roll out new digital processes at facilities across the country.

This award spotlights successful and innovative transformation projects that deliver bottom-line value to small, medium, and large enterprises across various supply chain functions. These projects serve as a roadmap for supply chain executives looking for new opportunities to improve their operations and show how supply chain solutions providers help their customers achieve supply chain excellence. Recipients were evaluated based on the scope of a client's project, creative application of technologies, solutions and services used, and the extent of the business results and impact.

To learn more about Vector visit: https://www.withvector.com/.

To learn more about the CBA Task Force visit: https://contactless-standard.org/.

About Vector

Vector is a leading provider of real-time fleet mobility solutions, offering mobile document capture, rendition billing and seamless integrations to TMS and dispatch systems. Vector automates driver and back-office processes to improve cash flow. For more information visit: www.withvector.com

About Supply & Demand Chain Executive

Supply & Demand Chain Executive is the only supply chain publication covering the entire global supply chain, focusing on trucking, warehousing, packaging, procurement, risk management, professional development and more. Supply & Demand Chain Executive and sister publication Food Logistics are also home to L.I.N.K. and L.I.N.K. Educate podcast channels, L.I.N.K. Live, SCN Summit, SupplyChainLearningCenter.com and more. Go to www.SDCExec.com to learn more.

