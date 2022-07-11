Richardson Healthcare Receives MDSAP Certification and Expands CT Tube Business into Canada

LAFOX, Ill., July 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Richardson Healthcare, a Division of Richardson Electronics, Ltd. (NASDAQ: RELL), announces the company received its MDSAP certification and Canadian Device License allowing its flagship ALTA750® CT Tube to be sold in Canada.



MDSAP, the Medical Device Single Audit Program, is a program that provides a single regulatory audit of a medical device manufacturer's quality management system but satisfies the requirements of multiple regulatory jurisdictions. After receiving MDSAP, companies must then seek specific country approval. Richardson Electronics received its Canadian Device License by demonstrating the ability to provide medical devices and related services that consistently meet customer and regulatory requirements.

"For 75 years, quality has been at the core of our business strategy. Achieving the MDSAP certification and expanding into Canada reaffirms our commitment to the healthcare industry and producing the highest quality products," said Edward J. Richardson, Chairman, Chief Executive Officer, and President.

As part of the MDSAP certification process, Richardson participated in a thorough audit of its quality system processes and product quality requirements. The company follows these standards throughout all departments, including customer service, design, manufacturing, assembly, and distribution.

With this certification and the Canadian Device License, our Canadian customers can be confident that Richardson Healthcare is dedicated to maintaining the highest level of quality, efficiency, and responsiveness required by their healthcare community.

About Richardson Healthcare – A Division of Richardson Electronics

Richardson Electronics – Healthcare provides high-value diagnostic imaging replacement parts, tubes, equipment, and technical support to hospitals, diagnostic imaging centers, medical institutions, independent service organizations and more. We have a focused product selection of diagnostic imaging components and systems, as well as robust in-house CT tube and related replacement parts manufacturing capabilities. In addition, we provide CT Service training, complete post-sale service and support, including installation support, maintenance, troubleshooting, calibration and conformance. For more information, visit us at www.rellhealthcare.com.

About Richardson Electronics, Ltd.

Richardson Electronics, Ltd. is a leading global manufacturer of engineered solutions, power grid and microwave tubes, and related consumables; power conversion and RF and microwave components; high-value replacement parts, tubes, and service training for diagnostic imaging equipment; and customized display solutions. More than 60% of our products are manufactured in LaFox, Illinois, Marlborough, Massachusetts, or Donaueschingen, Germany, or by one of our manufacturing partners throughout the world. All our partners manufacture to our strict specifications and per our supplier code of conduct. We serve customers in the alternative energy, healthcare, aviation, broadcast, communications, industrial, marine, medical, military, scientific, and semiconductor markets. The Company’s strategy is to provide specialized technical expertise and “engineered solutions” based on our core engineering and manufacturing capabilities. The Company provides solutions and adds value through design-in support, systems integration, prototype design and manufacturing, testing, logistics, and aftermarket technical service and repair through its global infrastructure. More information is available at www.rell.com.

Richardson Electronics common stock trades on the NASDAQ Global Select Market under the ticker symbol RELL.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release includes certain “forward-looking” statements as defined by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Statements regarding the Company’s business that are not historical facts represent “forward-looking” statements that involve risks and uncertainties. For a discussion of such risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements, see Item 1A, “Risk Factors” in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K. The Company assumes no responsibility to update the “forward-looking” statements in this overview as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.