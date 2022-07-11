Aptima, Leader in Human Performance, Expands into Puerto Rico

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico and ORLANDO, Fla., July 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aptima, Inc., a leader in human-centered engineering, is pleased to announce its expansion into Puerto Rico and the immediate hiring for several positions as it ramps up operations. Founded in 1995, the award-winning company’s mission has been focused on optimizing human performance in some of the most challenging mission-critical environments of defense, intelligence, and healthcare.



The company’s expansion into Puerto Rico builds on its innovative work with the U.S. Department of Defense and its research laboratories, in the areas of learning and training, human-machine teaming, and AI. Immediate plans for Aptima Puerto Rico include hiring for software engineering and data science positions, ranging in experience from junior to team lead levels.



“Puerto Rico has excellent educational resources and talent. And we’re excited to find and keep talent here in Puerto Rico, including those who may have left for the mainland but are looking to come back,” said Carlos A. Suárez, Director of Operations for Aptima Puerto Rico.

“A native of Puerto Rico, born and bred here, my story may inspire others,” said Suárez. “When I learned of Aptima’s incredible work in the area of human performance, I reached out to their leadership, and we shared a vision. That was to not just to expand here, but to become an integral part of the ecosystem, and to make this a hub of human performance excellence. We want to collaborate with universities and other organizations and create even more opportunities, including internships.”



Aptima’s expertise involves a unique combination of cognitive, behavioral, and organizational scientists, along with engineers in software, AI, and data science. Its work is wide-ranging, from conducting more foundational research, to developing solutions that include cognitive assistants for intel analysts, performance assessment technologies for training, and applications that connect families and healthcare teams to enhance quality of care.



“Our company’s success is built on cultivating big ideas from a thriving and intellectually diverse corporate culture to address some of our society’s biggest problems,” said Thomas J. McKenna, Aptima Puerto Rico’s Chief Financial Officer. “The addition of Aptima Puerto Rico to our team enhances and expands our ability to both invent new solutions and execute on those new approaches in the real world. That’s why we’re so excited to come to Puerto Rico."

“In addition to the new Director of Puerto Rico Operations, Carlos Suárez, Aptima Puerto Rico plans to hire a Lead Software Engineer and 4 other technical staff members consisting of Software Engineers and Research Scientists in 2022, followed by at least 6 additional technical staff members in 2023,” added McKenna.

Aptima’s recent awards include Fast Company “2021 Best Workplaces for Innovators”, Inc. Magazine’s “Annual List of Best Workplaces for 2022,” and Fast Company’s “Most Innovative Teams of the Year” in 2020.

“Invest Puerto Rico is proud to welcome Aptima to the island’s ever-growing technology ecosystem. The arrival of companies such as Aptima underscore the island’s capabilities to support and foster next-generation enterprises. Companies find in Puerto Rico a combination of assets needed to innovate and succeed, such as world-class human capital, evolving infrastructure, a supportive business climate, and smart incentives. We are proud to have supported Aptima establish their footprint here. Their landing will help strengthen and grow the tech brain trust on the island, while creating high-value jobs," said Ella Woger-Nieves, CEO of Invest Puerto Rico.

With offices and remote workers across mainland US, the company is duplicating that model in Puerto Rico, opening a physical office in the Metro area while embracing the flexibility of remote and hybrid work. Additionally, all job openings across the company will extend to its Puerto Rico operations.



For more information on the current job openings and application, please visit:

https://theapplicantmanager.com/careers?co=mo

About Aptima, Inc.

For 25 years, Aptima’s mission has been to improve and optimize performance in mission-critical, technology-intensive settings. Visit www.Aptima.com .



