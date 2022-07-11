Three Long Term and Post-Acute Care Centers Affiliated with Genesis HealthCare Earn 2022 AHCA/NCAL Silver National Quality Award

KENNETT SQUARE, Pa., July 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The American Health Care Association and National Center for Assisted Living (AHCA/NCAL) announced that three long-term and post-acute care centers affiliated with Genesis HealthCare are recipients of the 2022 Silver – Achievement in Quality award. These providers are among the 46 recipients nationwide that achieved the Silver award.



The Silver award is the second of three distinctions possible through the AHCA/NCAL National Quality Award Program, which recognizes providers across the nation that have demonstrated high-quality outcomes for staff and residents in long-term and post-acute care. Each application is reviewed and judged against a set of nationally recognized standards for achieving excellence.

The following three Centers affiliated with Genesis HealthCare earned the Silver – Achievement in Quality award for 2022:

Country Village Center, Lancaster, NH

Palm Center, Chelmsford, MA

Southern Ocean Center, Manahawkin, NJ



“We are so proud of these three centers for being honored for their commitment to improving quality,” said Melissa Powell, Chief Operating Officer of Genesis HealthCare. “Quality care is at the foundation of everything that we do. These center teams have demonstrated their commitment to delivering ever-improving value to patients, residents and other customers. We couldn’t be more proud of their achievement.”

Created by AHCA/NCAL in 1996, the National Quality Award Program is a rigorous three-level process that is reviewed and judged by trained experts against a set of nationally recognized standards for organizational excellence. The standards of the Baldrige Performance Excellence Program help organizations achieve superior performance to improve quality of life and care of long term care residents and staff.

“Quality care is always top of mind for providers, and this achievement celebrates the commitment and fortitude of these three facilities to find ways to enhance the lives of its patients and residents,” said the AHCA/NCAL National Quality Award Board of Overseers Chair Tammy Kelly. “I hope this serves as a model for other centers to continue the process to continually reflect on and improve its delivery of quality care to staff, seniors, and individuals with disabilities.”

AHCA/NCAL will officially present the National Quality Awards during AHCA/NCAL’s 73rd Convention & Expo in Nashville, Tennessee, on October 9-12, 2022.

ABOUT GENESIS HEALTHCARE

Genesis HealthCare is a holding company with subsidiaries that, on a combined basis, comprise one of the nation's largest post-acute care companies, providing services to more than 250 skilled nursing facilities and assisted/senior living communities in 22 states nationwide. Genesis subsidiaries also supply rehabilitation therapy to approximately 1,100 healthcare providers in 43 states, and the District of Columbia. References made in this release to "Genesis," "the Company," "we," "us" and "our" refer to Genesis Healthcare, Inc. and each of its wholly-owned companies. Visit our website at www.genesishcc.com.

ABOUT AHCA/NCAL

The American Health Care Association and National Center for Assisted Living (AHCA/NCAL) represent more than 14,000 non-profit and proprietary skilled nursing centers, assisted living communities, sub-acute centers, and homes for individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities. By delivering solutions for quality care, AHCA/NCAL aims to improve the lives of the millions of frail, elderly and individuals with disabilities who receive long term or post-acute care in our member facilities each day. For more information, please visit www.ahca.org or www.ncal.org.

