GyanSys Acquires Leading SAP Ariba Partner SouthEnd Group Corporation

INDIANAPOLIS and SÃO PAULO, Brazil, July 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GyanSys Inc. ("GyanSys"), a leading systems integrator headquartered in Indiana, today announced the acquisition of SouthEnd Group Corporation ("SouthEnd"), a privately held firm with operations & delivery centers in Argentina and Brazil. This acquisition expands GyanSys' geographic footprint to meet growing customer needs of worldwide delivery, deepens GyanSys' portfolio of sourcing and procurement advisory services, and its go-to-market partnership with SAP to meet rising customer demand for experience-led digital transformations. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

SouthEnd, founded in 2006, is an SAP Gold Partner recognized by SAP offering specialized SAP Ariba consulting and application support services. With over 100 consultants across Latin America and an ISO9001 certified Application Support Services unit that is unique in the region, SouthEnd has received several awards from SAP and high recognition from its customers across Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Peru, Guatemala, and the Dominican Republic.

Alfredo Poncio, SouthEnd Chief Executive Officer, said, "Our objective was always to be a reference in our industry with the highest possible levels of customer satisfaction. This announcement validates our market recognition and our team's expertise, dedication, and leadership, building SouthEnd into what we have become. We are very excited to become part of the GyanSys family. We are not only joining a winning team but also multiplying our scale and reach to keep finding new ways to provide high-value services for our customers."

Andres Reiman, SouthEnd Chief Commercial Officer, added, "This acquisition represents a big step forward in our growth strategy, allowing us to extend the breadth of our services for our existing customer base, as well as the opening new markets. We expect to have a very smooth transition into the GyanSys ecosystem, given our similar approach in our delivery models and entrepreneurial spirit."

Damian Rosales, SouthEnd Chief Operating Officer, added, "This is, for sure, the most exciting of all transformations that we have had since we started our company. We evolved from being a local startup to becoming a regional firm and became recognized as a LATAM leader in SAP Ariba for four years in a row. Now, by being part of the GyanSys family, our reach increases to a global scale. We are grateful to GyanSys' leadership for the trust they lay on us. We are confident that, together, we will achieve enormous success."

Rajkishore Una, GyanSys CEO, stated, "The SouthEnd team brings remarkable talent and experience so that our team can exceed our customer's requirements. Combining our team and capabilities and their presence in Brazil and Argentina will allow us to provide exceptional service, such as providing managed services within the same time zone to our North American customers. This new chapter helps GyanSys grow our practices and expand our geographic coverage in Latin America to better serve our customers worldwide."

About GyanSys

GyanSys is a global mid-tier systems integrator supporting customers in core areas of advisory, implementations, managed services, and data analytics spanning SAP, Salesforce, Microsoft, and other leading enterprise application platforms. We continually invest in our customers' success, employing a mature blended delivery model with over 2,000 consultants supporting over 250 enterprise customers across the Americas, Europe, and APAC. GyanSys is big enough to deliver and small enough to care. For press inquiries and more information, contact media@gyansys.com or visit www.gyansys.com.

About SouthEnd

Since 2006, SouthEnd has been positioned as the leading consultancy services firm in Latin America in the implementation and support of SAP Intelligent Spend & Business Network solutions. With a focus on service excellence and extensive knowledge in procurement and supply chain processes, more than 50 successful projects have been executed in America and Europe. The biggest asset relies on a highly trained professional team built thanks to its training and talent management methodology, strong customer orientation, and focus on quality. Headquartered in the USA with offices in Argentina and Brazil, SouthEnd provides a wide range of services for its clients 100% focused on the digitalization of purchasing and supply chain processes to increase user adoption. Visit SouthEnd at www.southendcorp.com.

