Bowling Equipment Market In North America Accounts For A Dominant Market Share Of 31.3% In 2022 And Stands At A Revenue Total Of US$ 295 Million; States Fact.MR

United States, Rockville MD, July 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per the latest report published by Fact.MR, a market research and competitive intelligence provider, the global bowling equipment market is expected to be worth US$ 943.4 million in 2022 and witness a CAGR of 4.5% from 2022 to 2032. Fact.MR is looking at the tremendous growth of market in wake of excessive demand for bowling bags, bowling shoes, bowling balls, bowling machines, and bowling pins.



New entrants in the bowling equipment market could gain prominent market shares by the integration of advanced technologies with bowling to enhance the overall gaming experience. As such, the bowling equipment market is expected to reach US$ 1.46 billion by the year 2032.

Key Takeaways from Market Study

The bowling equipment market is anticipated to progress at a steady CAGR of 4.5% through 2032.

China is expected to account for US$ 97 million of revenue.

The US, UK, and China collectively hold 38.4% of the market share.

Ten-pin bowling equipment is expected to witness a notable increase in demand as the popularity of ten-pin bowling increases.

“Rising per capita disposable income, increasing urbanization, and growing penetration of western culture are some of the key factors that are anticipated to drive the overall bowling equipment market growth over the coming years.” says a Fact.MR analyst.

Market Developments

New entrants are gaining prominence in bowling equipment market due to integration of various advanced technologies, so as to improvise on the gaming experience in entirety. Clutch bowing is one such kind of bowling, which does combine motion tracking and vibrant graphics for rendering a different bowling experience. Andrew Zwicker, a high school bowling coach, had created clutch bowling and has been installed in 25 bowling centers covering 15 countries.

The other trends constitute advanced scoring consoles, custom bowling balls, and 3-phase technologies. Manufacturers are focusing on developing these new balls as they provide enhanced friction with the bowling lane surface and hence improve performance.

QUBICAAMF, in April 2022, announced launching its novel pinspotter. EDGE Free-Fall is abreast with various advanced technological features.

Isos Acquisition Corporation, in July 2021, did announce an official merger with Bowlero for listing it on NYSE.

Key Segments Covered in Bowling Equipment Industry Research

Bowling Equipment Market by Type : Bowling Balls Bowling Pins Bowling Accessories Market

Bowling Equipment Market by Sales Channel : Sporting Goods Retailers Department Stores Hypermarkets Supermarkets Online Retail Others

Bowling Equipment Market by Region : North America Latin America Europe APAC MEA



More Valuable Insights Available

Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the global bowling equipment market, presenting historical market data (2017-2021) and forecast statistics for the period of 2022-2032.

The study reveals essential insights by type (bowling balls, bowling pins, and bowling accessories), by sales channel (sporting goods retailers, department stores, hypermarkets, supermarkets, online retail, and likewise), and by region (North America, LATAM, Europe, East Asia, South Asia & Oceania, and MEA).

