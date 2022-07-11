Casino Group: Notes cancellation

English French





CASINO, GUICHARD-PERRACHON S.A.

Quatrim 2024 Senior Secured Notes (ISIN: Reg S: XS2010039118 / 144A: XS2010038490)

and

2023 Notes (ISIN : FR0011400571)

Notes cancellation

Paris, France, 11 July 2022

Casino Group today cancelled (i) a nominal amount of Euro 20,500,000 of the 2023 Notes due in January 2023 and (ii) a nominal amount of Euro 15,930,000 of the Quatrim 2024 Senior Secured Notes. Both cancellations were made following buybacks in the market.

Accordingly, the aggregate outstanding nominal amount of the 2023 Notes has been reduced to Euro 199,000,000 and the aggregate outstanding nominal amount of the Quatrim 2024 Senior Secured Notes has been reduced to Euro 750,000,000.

The buybacks of the Quatrim 2024 Senior Secured Notes were financed using amounts from the Senior Secured Segregated Account. As at 11 July 2022, the balance of the Senior Secured Segregated Account amounted to Euro 95,400,000.





