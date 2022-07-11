Rockland Trust Launches Ad Campaign Highlighting Local Business Owners

ROCKLAND, Mass., July 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, Rockland Trust introduces a new advertising campaign highlighting the Bank's ability to provide credit, banking services, and advice to help business owners, of all sizes, achieve their goals. The campaign centers around two television ads that tell the stories of real-life Rockland Trust customers, Dune Jewelry & Co. and Plumbers' Supply Company.

"What sets Rockland Trust apart from our competitors is the genuine and meaningful connections our colleagues build with the customers they serve," said Alastair Ironside, Chief Marking Officer at Rockland Trust. "We didn't hire actors nor design a set for these ads. We simply shared two real life relationships that we take great pride in. Our hope is that business owners - and even aspiring business owners - are inspired to believe in their own ideas about what comes next and know that Rockland Trust is ready to believe in them too."

Every business begins with an idea. For Holly Daniels Christensen, that idea was to create hand-crafted jewelry with sand and other natural elements from thousands of locations around the world. Holly knew that her idea would help people capture important moments in their lives and hold those memories close. Fueled with determination to grow her business headquartered in Hyde Park, Holly came to Rockland Trust looking for a banking partner who believed in her vision. She met Business Banking Officer, Itamar Chalif, who took the time to understand Holly's product and trust in her dream. With the help of Rockland Trust and Itamar, Holly has grown Dune Jewelry, and her designs are now sold in over 800 retailers. Both Holly and Itamar appear together in this 30-second television ad summarizing their relationship.

"Rockland Trust isn't just a bank to me; they are part of my team. Itamar was the first banker that sat down with me, listened, and showed an authentic curiosity about the business I was building," said Holly Daniels Christensen, Founder and CEO of Dune Jewelry & Co. "With the guidance of Itamar and Gregory O'Donnell, from the commercial lending team, Dune Jewelry was able to prevail over the challenges brought on by the pandemic, and I was able to continue following my ambitions. By the end of this year, we will be expanding into our new headquarters with the help of Rockland Trust and the SBA. It has been a dream come true!"

The second television ad features family-owned and operated Plumbers' Supply Company. Headquartered in New Bedford, the Plumbers' Supply that exists today began with two brothers, Jimmie and Robert Jones, and an idea to grow their family business into an organization large enough to provide all of the high-quality supplies a local plumber could need. The Jones brothers turned to Rockland Trust for a loan that would bring them closer to achieving their goal. Today, seven decades later, Jimmie's sons and current owners, Kevin and Jay Jones, continue to grow their father's business with the help of Rockland Trust. Through its partnership with the Bank, Plumbers' Supply has grown to be one of the largest distributors of plumbing, heating, and HVAC products with 20 locations throughout New England. The Jones family appears in this 30-second ad, alongside their two closest relationships at the Bank, Gerry Nadeau, Rockland Trust's President and Chief Commercial Banking Officer, and Grant Nickerson, Vice President and Commercial Loan Officer.

"The history of our company is something that's extremely important to us. It keeps us connected to my father and uncle who started the business," said Kevin Jones, Owner of Plumbers' Supply Company, "Our relationship with Rockland Trust is a big part of that history. From the very first loan to our expansion into our new 175,000 square foot headquarters and distribution center in New Bedford, the Bank has been there to take care of us and provide advice. We're honored that Rockland Trust chose to feature us in the campaign and grateful for their continued support and partnership."

Rockland Trust worked alongside Duffy & Shanley, a full-service communications agency based in Providence, to create the television spots. Prior to working with Rockland Trust, Duffy & Shanley maintained over a decade-long relationship with East Boston Savings Bank. Rockland Trust selected Duffy & Shanley for their authentic story-telling techniques and proven reputation in the relationship business.

"Our team loved working with the Rockland Trust team in bringing these wonderful customer stories to life," said Jon Duffy, President of Duffy & Shanley. "Seeing the success and commitment of these business relationships up close was inspiring and clearly demonstrated what sets Rockland Trust apart."

About Rockland Trust

Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ Global Select Market: INDB) is the holding company for Rockland Trust Company, a full-service commercial bank headquartered in Massachusetts. Rockland Trust was named to The Boston Globe's "Top Places to Work" 2021 list, an honor earned for the 13th consecutive year. *In 2022, Rockland Trust was ranked #1 in Customer Satisfaction with Retail Banking in New England. Rockland Trust has a longstanding commitment to equity and inclusion. This commitment is underscored by initiatives such as Diversity and Inclusion leadership training, a colleague Allyship mentoring program, and numerous Employee Resource Groups focused on providing colleague support and education, reinforcing a culture of mutual respect and advancing professional development, and Rockland Trust's sponsorship of diverse community organizations through charitable giving and employee-based volunteerism. In addition, Rockland Trust is deeply committed to the communities it serves, as reflected in the overall "Outstanding" rating in its most recent Community Reinvestment Act performance evaluation. Rockland Trust offers a wide range of banking, investment, and insurance services. The Bank serves businesses and individuals through over 120 retail branches, commercial and residential lending centers, and investment management offices in eastern Massachusetts, including Greater Boston, the South Shore, Cape Cod and Islands, Worcester County, and Rhode Island. Rockland Trust also offers a full suite of mobile, online, and telephone banking services. Rockland Trust is an FDIC member and an Equal Housing Lender. To find out why Rockland Trust is the bank "Where Each Relationship Matters®," please visit RocklandTrust.com.

*Rockland Trust received the highest score in a tie in the New England Region of the J.D. Power 2022 U.S. Retail Banking Satisfaction Study of customers' satisfaction with their primary bank. Visit jdpower.com/awards for more details.

