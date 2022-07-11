Amerant Bancorp Inc. to Announce Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results and Host Conference Call

CORAL GABLES, Fla., July 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Amerant Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ: AMTB) (the “Company”), today announced it will release second quarter 2022 earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th, after the market closes. Once released, investors may access Amerant’s earnings results at https://investor.amerantbank.com by choosing “Quarterly Results” under the “Financials” heading.

On Thursday, July 21, 2022, Jerry Plush, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, and Carlos Iafigliola, Chief Financial Officer, will host a conference call at 9:00 AM ET to discuss the Company’s financial and operating results for the quarter.

Conference Call Details

Telephone Access:

Register at https://register.vevent.com/register/BIe14117adceff4907afc0da39d6b6c6bc to access the live call, including for participants who plan to ask a question during the call.

Webcast Access:

The conference call will be webcast live online and may be accessed through the investor relations section of the Company’s website, www.amerantbank.com, under “Events”. A replay of the webcast will be available on the Company's website for approximately one month.

About Amerant Bancorp Inc.

