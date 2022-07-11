Saint Paul, July 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On Wednesday, July 13 at 11:30am, at the Eagan Fire Station #1 (4200 Blackhawk Road, Eagan, MN 55122), The Dickey Foundation will present 12 new carbon monoxide detectors as well as RAD 57 and 4-gas monitors to the Eagan Fire Department. The world’s largest barbecue franchise continues to give back to communities all over the nation, as their way of saying thank you for all of the support!

The Dickey Foundation, non-profit arm of Dickey’s Barbecue Pit, awards grants to provide first responders with critical personal protective equipment (PPE), safety gear, and equipment they need to help make their job easier and, more importantly, safer. It is crucial that the men and women in service are protected as they are keeping our communities safe for our loved ones.

“The Dickey Foundation is all about giving back to first responders who put their lives on the line every day while serving our local communities where we live and work,” said Laura Rea Dickey, CEO of Dickey’s Barbecue Restaurants, Inc. “We’re thrilled to present the Eagan Fire Department with this much needed grant to ensure they are equipped properly to safely and effectively help their community.”

Having these carbon monoxide (CO) detectors on all emergency medical services bags will assist responders (police, fire and paramedics) to know if CO is present and a potential hazard. In addition, the RAD-57 monitor can measure CO exposure specifically in individual responders and patients.

The donation is valued at more than $7,500 and The Dickey Foundation is proud that they can support local first responders by providing them with critically important safety gear and equipment. Dickey’s is more than just a barbecue restaurant, they are a family showing love to other families round the world not only with great Texas barbecue, but with their continued support.

About The Dickey Foundation

The Dickey Foundation, the charitable arm of Dickey’s Barbecue Pit, supports first responders in communities across the United States. The foundation provides safety equipment such as protective armor, firefighting suits, rescue gear and overall support for local first responders. Although its reach is national, the efforts are extremely local and dedicated to the first responders who put their lives on the line every day while serving our communities.

About Dickey’s Barbecue Restaurants, Inc.

Dickey's Barbecue Restaurants, Inc., the world’s largest barbecue concept, was founded in 1941 by the Dickey family. For the past 80 years, Dickey’s Barbecue Pit has served millions of guests in 44 states Legit. Texas. Barbecue.™ At Dickey’s, all our barbecued meats are smoked onsite in a hickory wood burning pit. Dickey’s proudly believes there’s no shortcut to true barbecue and it’s why our name isn’t BBQ. The Dallas-based, family-run barbecue franchise offers eight slow-smoked meats and 12 wholesome sides with 'No B.S. (Bad Stuff)' included. Dickey’s Barbecue has 550 locations across the United States and eight other countries.

Dickey’s was named to Newsweek’s 2022 America’s Favorite Restaurant Chains list and USA Today 2021 readers’ choice awards. Dickey’s won first place on Fast Casual’s “Top 100 Movers and Shakers” list, been named a Top 500 Franchise by Entrepreneur and named to Hospitality Technology’s Industry Heroes list. Led by CEO Laura Rea Dickey, who was named among the country’s 50 most influential women in foodservice in Nation’s Restaurant News, was recognized by Fast Casual’s Top 100 Movers and Shakers list and honored by Dallas Business Journal. Dickey's Barbecue Pit has also been recognized by Fox News, Forbes Magazine, Franchise Times, The Dallas Morning News, The Wall Street Journal, People Magazine and QSR Magazine. Dickey’s Barbecue is part of Dickey’s Restaurant Brands which has more than 700 restaurants nationwide including brands Wing Boss, Trailer Birds, Big Deal Burger and bbqathome.com. DRB is led by CEO Roland Dickey Jr. For more information, visit www.dickeys.com.

