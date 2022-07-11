PIZZA NOVA announces new location to open in Courtice, Ontario, this summer

Toronto, July 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pizza Nova, one of Ontario’s leading pizza and quick-service restaurant brands, confirms today its plan to open a second location in Courtice, Ontario and its 146th store chainwide. Scheduled to open this summer, the 1,200 square-foot store is located at 1649 Durham Regional Road 2, at the intersection of Trulls Rd.

In keeping with Pizza Nova’s strong family values, the new location, which has been under construction since March, will be operated by experienced Pizza Nova franchisee and proud member of the Courtice community, Jawaid (Joe) Said, who has worked with Pizza Nova since 1999. Both Courtice locations will be proudly operated by the Said family.

“I made the decision to invest in Pizza Nova many years ago and it’s been a great choice,” says Jawaid Said. “Our first location has done well over the years and I’m very excited to open up this second location with my family by my side helping to both serve and delight existing and new customers.”

An opening celebration will be held Monday, July 25, at 11 a.m. featuring a balloon artist and an accordionist, Lucio Raggiunti, who will transport guests into the heart of Italian music folklore and culture. Pizza Nova will also offer a special loot bag to the first one hundred guests and a special offer of a small cheese or pepperoni pizza for $3.99 with proceeds donated to the Canadian Mental Health Association of Durham. Mayor Adrian Foster will also be in attendance to help officially open the location.

The new store reflects Pizza Nova’s crisp, colourful and bright interior design and features all of the brand’s signature favourites including pizza, wings, chicken pollini, panzerottis, sandwiches and lasagna.

“Expansion is a great feeling,” says Domenic Primucci, president of Pizza Nova. “It’s especially nice to see a family of entrepreneurs like the Said family succeed and grow its impact in the community and for the benefit of new staff, customers and other partners and neighbours.”

This is Pizza Nova’s second location in Courtice and 14th in the Durham Region.

