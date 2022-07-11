Thermoelectric Module Market Attracts Profitable Prospects with Rise in Demand for Next-gen Medical Devices Globally, States TMR Study

Wilmington, Delaware, United States, July 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A research report by Transparency Market Research (TMR) states that the global thermoelectric module market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 7.9% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2031.
The application of thermoelectric module is observed in different types of equipment such as automotive electronics & safety systems, analytical instrumentation, thermal cycling, biomedical equipment, refrigeration & cryogenics, and industrial equipment. This wide product application is driving the expansion in the thermoelectric module market.
Thermoelectric cooler modules are being utilized in different types of electronic devices including mini-refrigerators, air conditioners, and wine cabinets. The main function of these modules is to offer temperature and cooling control in diverse applications. These modules are gaining impetus owing to their different advantages such as small size, lightweightness, and presence of no moving parts.
Companies in the global thermoelectric module market are increasing efforts to develop next-gen products. Moreover, several enterprises are focusing on the development of best peltier module for cooling. Besides, players are concentrating on the new product launches. These factors are prognosticated to drive the growth in the thermoelectric module market in the forthcoming years, notes a TMR study.
Thermoelectric Module Market: Key Findings
- Thermoelectric modules are gaining traction owing to their ability to provide highly precise temperature control, low maintenance, heating and cooling with the same module (including temperature cycling), minimum weight, and miniature size. Hence, a rise in the product adoption across different end-use industries including the automotive, aerospace & defense, healthcare, consumer electronics, energy & utility, and food & beverage is generating profitable prospects for thermoelectric module manufacturers & suppliers.
- Players in the thermoelectric module market are prognosticated to gain profitable avenues owing to an increase in the demand for thermal management from autonomous systems of vehicles. The thermoelectric technology assists in operating all sensitive devices within its temperature range as well as advances its performance.
- The market players are developing highly advanced thermoelectric module & thermoelectric Peltier modules owing to rising trends of miniaturization of devices and rise in the use of smart devices, smart wearable devices, portable medical devices, IoT ecosystems, autonomous vehicles, and Industry 4.0. Moreover, an increase in the use of faster temperature controlling and sensing together with extensive sensitivity in biomedical devices, consumer appliances, and optical elements is driving the sales growth in the thermoelectric module market, which is estimated to surpass a value of US$ 1.2 Bn by the end of 2031.
Thermoelectric Module Market: Growth Boosters
- Surge in the need for precise temperature control of imaging and diagnostic systems as well as medical devices is leading to revenue-generation avenues in the market
- Increasing digitalization and urbanization, investments in Industry 4.0 & advanced factory automation, and rising penetration of Internet of Things (IoT) are fueling the growth in the market
Thermoelectric Module Market: Regional Analysis
- Asia Pacific is projected to maintain prominent position in the thermoelectric module market during the forecast period owing to factors such as rise in the use of thermoelectric module in the automotive and consumer electronics industries
- The thermoelectric module market is prognosticated to attract profitable prospects in Europe and North America owing to factors such as surge in the cooling capacity demands for varied industrial equipment including liquid chromatography, industrial lasers, and semiconductor fabrication with minimum temperature control range of -80°C to +150°C
Thermoelectric Module Market: Key Players
Some of the key players profiled in the report are:
- EVERREDtronics Ltd
- Crystal Ltd
- GENTHERM
- Ferrotec Holding Corporation
- Hi-Z Technology Inc.
- Guangdong Fuxin Technology Co. Ltd
- KELK Ltd (Japan) (Komatsu Ltd)
- II-VI Marlow Inc.
- Laird Thermal Systems
- KRYOTHERM
- RMT Ltd.
- Phononic
- TEC Microsystems GmbH
- TE Technology Inc.
- Thermonamic Electronics (Jiangxi) Corp.
- Thermion Company
- TOSHIBA MATERIALS CO., LTD
Thermoelectric Module Market Segmentation
Type
- Bulk (Standard) TEM
- Micro TEM
- Thin-film TEM
Material
- Bismuth Telluride (Bi2Te3)
- Lead Telluride (PbTe)
- Silicon Germanium (SiGe)
- Others (Including BiSb and PbSnTe)
Offering
- Hardware
- Services
- Material Processing & Analysis
- Repair & Exchange
- Others (Training, Maintenance Planning, etc.)
Model Type
- Single Stage
- Multi Stage
Application
- Analytical Instrumentation
- Automotive Electronics & Safety Systems
- Refrigeration & Cryogenics
- Thermal Cycling
- Others (Biomedical Equipment, Industrial Equipment, etc.)
End-use Industry
- Aerospace & Defense
- Automotive
- Consumer Electronics
- Healthcare
- Food & Beverage
- Energy & Utility
- Others (IT &Telecommunication, Manufacturing, etc.)
Regions Covered
- North America
- Europe
- Asia Pacific
- Middle East & Africa
- South America
