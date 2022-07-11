Associa Nevada South Promotes Vincent T. Oliva To Branch President

LAS VEGAS, July 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Associa Nevada South, a leading provider of community management services throughout Las Vegas, Henderson, and North Las Vegas, is pleased to announce that Vincent T. Oliva, AMS®, CMCA®, PCAM®, SCM, has been promoted to the position of branch president. In his new role, Mr. Oliva will be responsible for leading the development of strategy, managing operational business activities, and supervising branch personnel.

Mr. Oliva is a seasoned industry veteran with more than 25 years’ experience in the community management sector. He joined Associa in 2011 and has successfully completed the company’s UP Leadership Development Program, which is a two-tiered high-potential program designed to help develop Associa’s next generation of leaders. Mr. Oliva then served in two separate senior vice president roles with the company, including his most recent position as senior vice president of finance.

Prior to joining Associa, Mr. Oliva served as president and chief operating officer of a community management company. He has strong expertise in the development and implementation of internal policies and procedures, staff training and instruction, and board member education. He was recognized with the Community Associations Institute’s Rising Star Award and has also been nominated for that organization’s Southern Nevada PCAM Manager of the Year award on multiple occasions.

“Vincent Oliva is a great example of the priority Associa places on the continued development of its team members,” said Tiffany Hannah, CAMEx®️, CCAM-ND®️, Associa Regional Vice President. “Vincent is an incredibly talented leader and we are pleased he has taken advantage of these opportunities to pursue long-term career opportunities with our team.”

