Plant-Based Proteins Global Market Opportunities And Strategies To 2031

Description:

Where is the largest and fastest growing market for the plant-based proteins? How does the market relate to the overall economy; demography and other similar markets? What forces will shape the market going forward? The plant-based proteins market global report answers all these questions and many more.

The report covers market characteristics; size and growth; segmentation; regional and country breakdowns; competitive landscape; market shares; trends and strategies for this market.It traces the market’s historic and forecast market growth by geography.



It places the market within the context of the wider plant-based proteins market; and compares it with other markets.



The report covers the following chapters

Executive Summary – The executive summary section of the report gives a brief overview and summary.

Report Structure – This details the structure and the information covered in the various sections.

Introduction – This briefly introduces about the different segmentations: by geography, by type, by source, by form, and by application.

Market Characteristics – This chapter defines and explains the plant-based protein market and also defines and describes goods and related services covered in the report.

Trends And Strategies – This chapter describes the major trends shaping the global plant-based protein market, highlighting likely future developments in the market and suggesting approaches companies can take to exploit these opportunities.

COVID-19 Impact – This chapter describes the impact that the COVID-19 pandemic is having across various industries and companies in the plant-based protein industry.

Global Market Size And Growth – This section contains the global historic (2016-2021) and forecast (2026F, 2031F) market values, and the drivers and restraints that support and restrain market growth in all these periods.

Regional Analysis – This section contains the historic (2016-2021), forecast (2021-2026F, 2031F) market values and growth and market share comparisons, by region.

Segmentation – This section contains the market values (2016-2021, 2026F, 2031F) and analysis for different segments in the market.

Regional Market Size and Growth – This chapter contains each region’s market size (2021), historic and forecast (2016-2026, 2031F) market values, as well as the growth and market share comparison of major countries within each region. This report includes information on all the regions (Asia Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa).

Competitive Landscape – Here, the details on the competitive landscape of the global plant-based protein market, estimated market shares and company profiles of the leading players are provided.

Key Mergers And Acquisitions – Information, including key financial details, on recent mergers and acquisitions which have shaped the market in recent years is provided in this section.

Market Opportunities And Strategies– Market opportunities and strategies for the different countries and segments based on findings of the research are discussed giving an understanding of where significant business might be gained by competitors in the next five years.

Conclusions And Recommendations – This section includes conclusions and recommendations based on findings of the research. This section also gives recommendations for plant-based protein in terms of product/service offerings, geographic expansion, marketing strategies and target groups.

Appendix – This section includes details on the NAICS codes covered, abbreviations and currencies codes used in this report.



Scope

Markets Covered: 1) By Type: Isolates; Concentrates; Textured

2) By Application: Feed; Food; Beverage; Others

3) By Source: Soy; Wheat; Pea; Other Sources

4) By Form: Dry; Liquid



Companies Mentioned: Archer Daniels Midland Company; Ingredion Incorporated; Roquette Frères Le Romain; Dupont De Nemours, Inc.; Wilmar International



Countries: Australia; Brazil; China; France; Germany; India; Indonesia; Japan; Russia; South Korea; UK; USA



Regions: Asia-Pacific; Western Europe; Eastern Europe; North America; South America; Middle East; Africa



Time series: Five years historic and ten years forecast.



Data: Ratios of market size and growth to related markets; GDP proportions; expenditure per capita; plant-based proteins indicators comparison.



Data segmentations: country and regional historic and forecast data; market share of competitors; market segments.



Sourcing and Referencing: Data and analysis throughout the report is sourced using end notes.



