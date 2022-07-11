Medical Experts to Discuss Medication’s Role in Treating Opioid Addiction

Millburn, New Jersey, July 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: July 11, 2022

MILLBURN — Medical leaders will explore the various medications that are available for individuals suffering from opioid use disorder in the next webinar of Knock Out Opioid Abuse Day Learning Series, presented by the Partnership for a Drug-Free New Jersey (PDFNJ) and the Office of the New Jersey Coordinator of Addiction Responses and Enforcement Strategies (NJ CARES), which is responsible for overseeing addiction-fighting efforts across the New Jersey Office of the Attorney General.

The webinar, “The Role of Medication for Opioid Use Disorder in Fighting the Opioid Crisis,” will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, July 14. The presentation will feature Dr. James Baird, Emergency Medicine Residency Program Director at Inspira Health - Mullica Hill; Dr. Herbert Kaldany, Director of Psychiatry and Addictions with the New Jersey Department of Corrections; and Tim Seplaki, BS, NRP,CPM, Chief of EMS Data and Intelligence with the New Jersey Department of Health, Office of EMS.

“The opioid epidemic has claimed the lives of thousands of New Jerseyans in the past two decades, and while progress has been made in recent years, there is still work to be done to address this crisis,” PDFNJ Executive Director Angelo Valente said. “Prevention is key in fighting this epidemic, but treatment is also an important factor. Medication for opioid use disorder has often been misunderstood, but it is a proven method of treatment for many people with opioid use disorder.”

This webinar will be the eighth in the 2022 Knock Out Opioid Abuse Day Learning Series. In 2021, PDFNJ and NJ CARES collaborated on 10 webinars as part of the series. The organizations first combined efforts on the series in 2020 as a strategy to provide education on the opioid crisis in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The series is a branch of Knock Out Opioid Abuse Day, which has been held in New Jersey on October 6 each year since 2016. The statewide single-day initiative is organized by PDFNJ and The Community Coalition for a Safe & Healthy Morris, in cooperation with the New Jersey Division of Mental Health and Addiction Services and the Governor’s Council on Alcoholism and Drug Abuse. The goal of the day is to mobilize the prevention and treatment communities, community leaders and concerned citizens to raise awareness of the potential for dependency on prescribed pain medicine, as well as their link to heroin and fentanyl use in the state.

In 2021, more than 3,000 people in New Jersey died from suspected drug overdoses, a vast majority of which involved some form of opioid including prescription painkillers, heroin and synthetic opioids, such as fentanyl.

The next webinar, “Knock Out Opioid Abuse Day Training,” will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, August 11. To learn more about the Knock Out Opioid Abuse Day and to register for this and future webinars, please visit knockoutday.drugfreenj.org.

Partnership for a Drug-Free New Jersey: Best known for its statewide substance use prevention advertising campaign, the Partnership for a Drug-Free New Jersey is a private not-for-profit coalition of professionals from the communications, corporate and government communities whose collective mission is to reduce demand for illicit drugs in New Jersey through media communication. To date, more than $200 million in broadcast time and print space has been donated to the Partnership’s New Jersey campaign, making it the largest public service advertising campaign in New Jersey’s history. Since its inception, the Partnership has garnered 211 advertising and public relations awards from national, regional and statewide media organizations.