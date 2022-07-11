Universal Media Group, Inc. (OTC PINK: UMGP) Announces Global Distribution Agreement With Principal Media

Boca Raton, Florida, July 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Universal Media Group (OTC Pink: UMGP) has recently entered into a distribution agreement with Principal Media for the current content catalog of “Before the Fame” with Host Mike Sherman. With significant demand in multiple European markets for the existing content catalog, Universal has begun a filming pace to generate 20-30 shows per calendar year. At this production pace, and with the new distribution deals in place, initial estimates are between six and ten million dollars of revenue generated annually from the Universal Media Group’s “Before the Fame” franchise.

“Coupled with our current distribution channels including The CW Television Network, we are very excited about the many new opportunities for our content to be seen throughout the globe. We are on a pace to exceed all previous production and revenue forecasts”. - Mike Sherman, CEO

With the newfound exposure of “Before the Fame” with host Mike Sherman, Universal Media is expanding the franchise with a new genre that will focus on Social Influencers and the upcoming lineup will be unmatched. We will introduce you to today’s stars of social media. Our first few shows will be announced once in production, and we will have private showings in advance of release for our investors. We will continue to update investors regularly on the many developments happening with the company as they become available. Our expectations of significant growth are why we are expanding operations including our current M&A discussions. Additional details will follow soon.

About Principal Media

Since 2005, Principal Media has been licensing it's uniquely vast and always expanding catalog of content to TV networks and digital platforms worldwide. Our Beverly Hills-based team represents a wide variety of programming genres to an equally diverse array of networks & digital platforms around the world. To keep its catalog fresh, Principal Media works closely with producers of all kinds to help monetize finished programming, as well as develop and co-produce original series. ​Principal Media is a proud subsidiary of the Libra Group, a privately owned global enterprise active in 35 countries across six continents.

About Universal Media Group

UMGP is a digital media company with multiple revenue verticals including “Before the Fame”, “On the Mike”, “High School Icon”, “Suga & Sherm Podcast, and a new Web3 NFT Launch & Management platform created and managed by the team at NFTFLY.io UMGP attracts some of the brightest stars in music, film, sports and social media to participate in our programming including Jamie Fox, Rashad Evans, DJ Khaled, Mike Tyson and many more. www.umediagroupinc.com

