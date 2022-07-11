MeituEve Presents the Latest Results of Its Quantitative Research at Cosmoprof

LAS VEGAS, July 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cosmoprof North America (CPNA), the leading B2B beauty exhibition in the Americas, will be held from July 12th to 14th, and MeituEve will be participating in this exhibition for the first time. MeituEve, which helped scientists find the key gene that causes nasolabial folds1;2;3 and received recognition from the SID (Society for Investigative Dermatology) and the ISBS (International Society for Biophysics and Imaging of the Skin) for its work, will be showing the same kind of scientific skin analysis tool - MeituEve M at the exhibition.

The skin is the human body's largest organ, but it is difficult to evaluate its health objectively and quantitatively. In the past, skincare was often done based on customer self-evaluation or the recommendations of beauty consultants. Even if customers used a product, the final effects were also subjective. Just as there are recommended upper and lower limits for blood pressure and blood sugar during a general physical examination, there also need to be scientific, objective, and quantitative standards for evaluating skin health. Thanks to explanations provided by professionals online, consumers are paying more attention to the health of their skin than ever before, especially facial skin. They are starting to realize that skin health examinations are very much like physical health examinations, in that skin health also requires professional analysis and evaluation. This is something that MeituEve is dedicated to.

Meanwhile, many other international groups in the beauty industry have also added skin analysis to their marketing, making it the first step in the skincare process. Shiseido worked together with MeituEve on the customized skin care system Effectim. Also, Dior and MeituEve have formed a strategic partnership to create the Dior AI skin analysis feature.

Currently, MeituEve has 20 patented AI skin analysis technologies that cover skin types, skin tones, wrinkles, pores, dark circles, and more. The MeituEve panoramic AI skin analyzer is being used in over 2,680 stores in 248 cities around the world. During the Cosmoprof North America (CPNA) Summit, MeituEve will be exhibiting MeituEve M at booth #52010 in Cosmoprof North America (CPNA) North Hall. MeituEve M is equipped with realistic 3D imaging technology and deep learning algorithms, MeituEve M enables consumer to understand their skin conditions accuratly in a data-based and scientific way, and achieve scientific and effective skin care. Meanwhile, MeituEve M helps beauty consultants detect and quantitatively analyze customers' skin conditions to build a scientific skincare process. This effectively promotes product sales, while also improving the professionalism of beauty consultants. In other news, MeituEve is preparing to roll out its second-generation skin analyzer to provide its customers with an even better experience.

1. Zhang, M., Wu, S., Du, S., Qian, W., Chen, J., Qiao, L., Yang, Y., Tan, J., Yuan, Z., Peng, Q., et al. (2022). Genetic variants underlying differences in facial morphology in East Asian and European populations. Nat Genet 54, 403-411.

2. Huang, Y., Li, D., Qiao, L., Liu, Y., Peng, Q., Wu, S., Zhang, M., Yang, Y., Tan, J., Xu, S., et al. (2021). A genome-wide association study of facial morphology identifies novel genetic loci in Han Chinese. J Genet Genomics 48, 198-207.

3. Liu, F., van der Lijn, F., Schurmann, C., Zhu, G., Chakravarty, M.M., Hysi, P.G., Wollstein, A., Lao, O., de Bruijne, M., Ikram, M.A., et al. (2012). A genome-wide association study identifies five loci influencing facial morphology in Europeans. PLoS Genet 8, e1002932.

For more information on MeituEve, please visit:

MeituEve: https://meitueve.com

Meitu Inc.: https://www.meitu.com

■PR Contacts:

■MeituEve Global Marketing Department: Ying CHEN / E-mail: cy@meitu.com / Mobile: +86-132 5506 8689

■Meitu Group PR Department: pr@meitu.com

■Sales Contacts:

◇US, Southeast Asia: Yolanda CHING / E-mail: Yolanda.ching@hk.meitu.com / Mobile: +852-9352 7278

◇Japan, Korea: Grace CUI / E-mail: cym1@meitu.com / Mobile: +86-155 0590 3091

◇EU, Worldwide: Michel LIN / E-mail: Michel.lin@us.meitu.com / Mobile: +86-138 6018 6610

This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.