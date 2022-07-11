Oxurion Announces Presentations at Upcoming Scientific and Investor Conferences

Leuven, BELGIUM, Boston, MA, US – July 11, 2022 – Oxurion NV (Euronext Brussels: OXUR) a biopharmaceutical company developing next generation standard of care ophthalmic therapies, with clinical stage assets in vascular retinal disorders, announced today participation in two upcoming conferences.

American Society of Retina Specialists 2022 Annual Meeting – New York, NY

Date: Saturday, July 16, 2022 | 1:29 p.m. ET

Title: “A Phase 2 study of THR-149, a Plasma Kallikrein Inhibitor, in Subjects with DME who Respond Suboptimally to anti-VEGF Treatment (Month 6 Results of Part A of the KALAHARI study),” presented by Rahul Khurana, MD.

THR-149 is a potent plasma kallikrein inhibitor being developed as a potential new standard of care for the up to 50% of diabetic macular edema (DME) patients showing suboptimal response to anti-VEGF therapy. Oxurion is evaluating THR-149 for the treatment of DME in Part B, the second part of its two-part Phase 2 KALAHARI trial.

H.C. Wainwright & Co., 2nd Annual Ophthalmology Virtual Conference

Date: Wednesday, August 17, 2022 | On-demand



Tom Graney, CEO of Oxurion, is available for one-on-one meetings and will deliver a pre-recorded presentation, available on-demand.

Both presentations will be available in the “Investors” section of the Company’s website.

About Oxurion

Oxurion (Euronext Brussels: OXUR) is a biopharmaceutical company developing next generation standard of care ophthalmic therapies, which are designed to improve and better preserve vision in patients with retinal disorders including diabetic macular edema (DME), the leading cause of vision loss in working-age people, as well as other conditions. Oxurion intends to play an important role in the treatment of retinal disorders, including the successful development of THR-149, its novel therapeutic for the treatment of DME. THR-149 is a potent plasma kallikrein inhibitor being developed as a potential new standard of care for the up to 50% of DME patients showing suboptimal response to anti-VEGF therapy. Oxurion is headquartered in Leuven, Belgium, with corporate operations in Boston, MA. More information is available at www.oxurion.com.





