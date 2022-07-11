Proactive news headlines including Twitter, ION Energy, Perma-Fix Environmental Services, Naturally Splendid Enterprises and Co-Diagnostics

New York , July 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Proactive, provider of real-time news and video interviews on growth companies listed in the US and Canada, has covered the following companies:
- Twitter lays off 30% of its talent acquisition team - report click here
- PlantX Life sees its gross revenue hit nearly C$1.5M in June 2022 click here
- ION Energy sees geophysical evidence of a potentially large, highly conductive zone at the Urgakh Naran lithium brine project in Mongolia click here
- Perma-Fix Environmental Services says it is among three suppliers awarded contract to treat and condition radioactive waste in the UK click here
- Perk Labs to launch custom branded apps for restaurant clients on leading app stores this week click here
- Sassy Resources raises $3.2M via first tranche of private placement to advance work on Westmore gold discovery in BC click here
- Zoglo's Incredible Food says its plant-based products will soon be sold on IGA's online grocery service in Quebec click here
- Algernon Pharmaceuticals provides update on Repirinast research in chronic kidney disease treatment click here
- Jushi Holdings to reopen redesigned Beyond Hello Palm Springs store on July 13 click here
- Spotlite360 IOT Solutions enters into agreement with Denver-based Eco Green Grow click here
- Naturally Splendid Enterprises says it will continue to focus on higher-margin products and new commercial opportunities click here
- NorthWest Copper starts drilling at wholly-owned East Niv project in north-central British Columbia click here
- Kenorland Minerals hails success of 1Q drill program at Frotet project in Quebec click here
- Co-Diagnostics ships monkeypox virus tests to international distributor to fight multi-country outbreak click here
- Lion Copper and Gold closes second tranche of US$2M debenture financing click here
