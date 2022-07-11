DSM: Result of AGM

Downing Strategic Micro-Cap Investment Trust plc

LEI: 213800QMYPUW4POFFX69

Result of AGM

11 July 2022

Downing Strategic Micro-Cap Investment Trust plc is pleased to announce the results of the Annual General Meeting, held at 2:15pm on 11 July 2022, at which all resolutions were passed.

Details of the proxy votes in respect of the resolutions passed at the Annual General Meeting received as at 2:15pm on 7 July 2022, 48 hours before the time of the meeting (excluding weekends), by Computershare are set out below:

For Against Discretion Resolution Description Votes %

Votes

Cast Votes %

Votes

Cast Votes %

Votes

Cast 1 FINANCIAL STATEMENTS 16,392,979 99.93 - - 12,000 0.07 2 REMUNERATION REPORT 16,329,841 99.57 58,711 0.36 12,000 0.07 3 PAYMENT OF A DIVIDEND 16,379,913 99.69 38,545 0.24 12,000 0.07 4 RE-ELECT LINDA BELL 16,333,713 99.61 52,266 0.32 12,000 0.07 5 RE-APPOINT AUDITOR 16,380,165 99.79 22,914 0.14 12,000 0.07 6 AUDITOR'S REMUNERATION 16,393,197 99.90 4,882 0.03 12,000 0.07 7 ALLOT SHARES 16,339,197 99.51 69,082 0.42 12,000 0.07 8 PRE-EMPTIONS RIGHTS 16,284,014 99.18 122,265 0.75 12,000 0.07 9 MARKET PURCHASES 16,377,091 99.68 41,367 0.25 12,000 0.07

A copy of the resolutions passed will be submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at:

https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism