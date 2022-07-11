DSM: Result of AGM

Downing Strategic Micro-Cap Investment Trust plc
LEI: 213800QMYPUW4POFFX69
Result of AGM
11 July 2022

Downing Strategic Micro-Cap Investment Trust plc is pleased to announce the results of the Annual General Meeting, held at 2:15pm on 11 July 2022, at which all resolutions were passed.

Details of the proxy votes in respect of the resolutions passed at the Annual General Meeting received as at 2:15pm on 7 July 2022, 48 hours before the time of the meeting (excluding weekends), by Computershare are set out below:

  ForAgainstDiscretion
ResolutionDescriptionVotes%
Votes
Cast		Votes%
Votes
Cast		Votes%
Votes
Cast
1FINANCIAL STATEMENTS16,392,97999.93--12,0000.07
2REMUNERATION REPORT16,329,84199.5758,7110.3612,0000.07
3PAYMENT OF A DIVIDEND16,379,91399.6938,5450.2412,0000.07
4RE-ELECT LINDA BELL16,333,71399.6152,2660.3212,0000.07
5RE-APPOINT AUDITOR16,380,16599.7922,9140.1412,0000.07
6AUDITOR'S REMUNERATION16,393,19799.904,8820.0312,0000.07
7ALLOT SHARES16,339,19799.5169,0820.4212,0000.07
8PRE-EMPTIONS RIGHTS16,284,01499.18122,2650.7512,0000.07
9MARKET PURCHASES 16,377,09199.6841,3670.2512,0000.07

A copy of the resolutions passed will be submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at:
https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism