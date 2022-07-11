DSM: Result of AGM

Downing Strategic Micro-Cap Investment Trust plc
LEI: 213800QMYPUW4POFFX69
Result of AGM
11 July 2022
Downing Strategic Micro-Cap Investment Trust plc is pleased to announce the results of the Annual General Meeting, held at 2:15pm on 11 July 2022, at which all resolutions were passed.
Details of the proxy votes in respect of the resolutions passed at the Annual General Meeting received as at 2:15pm on 7 July 2022, 48 hours before the time of the meeting (excluding weekends), by Computershare are set out below:
|For
|Against
|Discretion
|Resolution
|Description
|Votes
|%
Votes
Cast
|Votes
|%
Votes
Cast
|Votes
|%
Votes
Cast
|1
|FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
|16,392,979
|99.93
|-
|-
|12,000
|0.07
|2
|REMUNERATION REPORT
|16,329,841
|99.57
|58,711
|0.36
|12,000
|0.07
|3
|PAYMENT OF A DIVIDEND
|16,379,913
|99.69
|38,545
|0.24
|12,000
|0.07
|4
|RE-ELECT LINDA BELL
|16,333,713
|99.61
|52,266
|0.32
|12,000
|0.07
|5
|RE-APPOINT AUDITOR
|16,380,165
|99.79
|22,914
|0.14
|12,000
|0.07
|6
|AUDITOR'S REMUNERATION
|16,393,197
|99.90
|4,882
|0.03
|12,000
|0.07
|7
|ALLOT SHARES
|16,339,197
|99.51
|69,082
|0.42
|12,000
|0.07
|8
|PRE-EMPTIONS RIGHTS
|16,284,014
|99.18
|122,265
|0.75
|12,000
|0.07
|9
|MARKET PURCHASES
|16,377,091
|99.68
|41,367
|0.25
|12,000
|0.07
A copy of the resolutions passed will be submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at:
https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism