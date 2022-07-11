XpresSpa Group Announces Plan for Expansion Internationally

NEW YORK, July 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- XpresSpa Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: XSPA), a travel health and wellness company, announced it is expanding its operations outside the United States with the opening of XpresSpa locations at Istanbul Airport in Turkey beginning September 2022. This is the first of five new XpresSpa locations expected to open at Istanbul Airport.



Scott Milford, XpresSpa CEO, said, "Establishing a presence in the region allows us to take advantage of the rapid growth of travel between Europe, Asia and the rest of the world. Istanbul Airport is one of the largest and fastest growing airports in Europe and this launch further solidifies our strategic position as a leading provider of health and wellness services globally.”

“This expansion allows us to further leverage our expertise in providing premium wellness services to more international passengers who appreciate health and wellness services and are willing to spend more in pursuit of their well-being. Some of the services available include massages, reflexology and aesthetic treatments ranging from ten-minute convenience services to more indulgent treatments for when travelers have time. These locations will also offer a full line of retail products and accessories—all designed to enhance a passenger’s travel experience and improve their overall well-being.”

Milford continued, “The addition of these new locations in Turkey as well as our expected expansion into Abu Dhabi support our continued effort to grow in markets that are favorable to our operating model and the unique set of products and services we offer to people on the go. We have built strong brand awareness in the US and plan on doing the same internationally. This expansion advances our efforts along those lines.”

XpresSpa currently operates six locations outside the U.S., three in Dubai International Airport in the United Arab Emirates and three in Schiphol Amsterdam Airport in the Netherlands. In 2023, the Company expects to leverage its existing footprint in Gulf Cooperation Council countries opening additional operations in Abu Dhabi and across the region.

About XpresSpa Group, Inc.

XpresSpa Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: XSPA) is a leading global health and wellness holding company operating four brands: XpresCheck®, XpresSpa®, Treat™ and HyperPointe.

XpresSpa is a leading airport retailer of wellness services and related products, with 23 locations in 13 airports globally.

Treat is a travel health and wellness brand that is providing on-demand access to healthcare through technology and personalized services, including two domestic airport locations.

XpresCheck is a leading provider of Covid-19 screening and diagnostic testing with 15 locations in 12 domestic airports. XpresCheck is also partnered with the CDC and Concentric by Ginkgo, conducting biosurveillance monitoring in its airport locations to identify existing and new SARS-CoV-2 variants.

HyperPointe is a leading digital healthcare and data analytics relationship company serving the global healthcare industry.

To learn more about XpresCheck, visit: www.XpresCheck.com

To learn more about XpresSpa, visit www.XpresSpa.com

To learn more about Treat, visit: www.Treat.com

To learn more about HyperPointe, visit: www.HyperPointe.com

Twitter: @xprescheck and Instagram: @realxprescheck

Twitter: @XpresSpa and Instagram: @XpresSpa

Twitter: @Treat_Care and Instagram: @treat_care

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain "forward-looking" statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. These include statements preceded by, followed by or that otherwise include the words "believes," "expects," "anticipates," "estimates," "projects," "intends," "should," "seeks," "future," "continue," or the negative of such terms, or other comparable terminology. Forward-looking statements relating to expectations about future results or events are based upon information available to XpresSpa Group as of today's date and are not guarantees of the future performance of the Company, and actual results may vary materially from the results and expectations discussed. Additional information concerning these and other risks is contained in XpresSpa Group’s Annual Report on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and Current Reports on Form 8-K, and other Securities and Exchange Commission filings. All subsequent written and oral forward-looking statements concerning XpresSpa Group, or other matters and attributable to XpresSpa Group or any person acting on its behalf are expressly qualified in their entirety by the cautionary statements above. XpresSpa Group does not undertake any obligation to publicly update any of these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that may arise after the date hereof.

Investor Relations

ICR

Raphael Gross

ir@xpresspagroup.com

(203) 682-8253

Media

Julie Ferguson

Julie@jfprmedia.com

(312) 385-0098